Suede Set to Headline UK Outdoor Concert Series With Johnny Marr

Veteran Britpop band Suede are set to play this summer at Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex as part of the Heritage Live concert series, the concert's promoters announced on March 26. They'll be joined by former Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr. Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah will open the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Press Brett Anderson and Co. will headline August 1 at Audley End.

The concert will be the headline event for the concert series, which previously announced performances from Madness, the Lightning Seeds, Richard Ashcroft, Ocean Colour Scene and Elbow for the first four days of August. “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for the legendary Suede, and to have Johnny Marr as their special guest, is a dream come true," said Giles Cooper of promoter GCE Live in a statement. "Both are icons of the British music scene and to have the brilliant, Mercury-nominated, Nadine Shah to open, will mean this will undoubtedly be a night to remember for many years to come. We can’t wait!”

Article continues below advertisement

Suede will be playing the Isle of Wight Festival in Newport on Sat. June 22 on the Big Top stage and then head out for a co-headlining tour with Manic Street Preachers, which begins June 28 at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in North Wales and concludes at the Low Festival in Benidorm, Spain July 26-28. Tickets for all these shows are available here. Suede – singer Brett Anderson, guitarist Richard Oakes, bass player Mat Osman, drummer Simon Gilbert and keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Neil Codling – saw their latest release, September 2022's Autofiction, go to No. 2 on the Official Charts, securing their ninth top 10 album and highest-charting release since 1999's Head Music.

Source: ℗ © Brett Lewis Anderson, Richard John Oakes/Suede/YouTube Suede - She Still Leads Me On (Later with Jools Holland)

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

In December 2023, they released Autofiction: Expanded, a 3CD box set, that includes B-sides, bonus tracks, the previously unreleased "There Is No Me if There Is No You" and live recordings from their March 2023 UK tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BMG Suede - Autofiction: Expanded

Marr has been a mainstay of the UK music scene since the formation of the Smiths in 1982. After their disbandment in 1987, he went onto become a member of numerous bands including the Pretenders, the The, Electronic, Modest Mouse and the Cribs, and also collaborated with the Pet Shop Boys, Bryan Ferry, Talking Heads and Hans Zimmer. His most recent album, 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, peaked at No. 4 on the UK's Official Charts, securing all of his solo releases reaching the Top 10 in the Official Charts. Marr will perform alongside his onetime bandmates the Pretenders on the Big Top stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday, June 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Press Johnny Marr will perform alongside Suede at the August show.

Tickets for Suede's Audley End show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 3 at 9:00 am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/suede for pre-sale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, April 5 at 9:00 am from http://www.axs.com/heritagelive.

Powered by RedCircle