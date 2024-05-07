Suki Waterhouse Announces North America Tour: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Entitled The Sparklemuffin Tour for reasons which are perhaps best left unexplored (translation: we don’t know what it means, and we’re a bit terrified to find out), the jaunt will kick off on September 28 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado and will wind to a conclusion on December 21 at the Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia.

She’s been a model and she’s been an actress, and she’ll likely continue to be both those things as she sees fit, but as it stands at the moment, Suki Waterhouse is moving full steam ahead with her career as a singer-songwriter, announcing a 24-date North American tour for later this year.

Waterhouse released her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, in May 2022, and followed up with an EP, Milk Teeth, in November of the same year. The mere fact that both were released on noted indie label Sub Pop should in and of itself tell you a fair amount about how different Waterhouse is from the typical female singer-songwriter. The singer-songwriter made an appearance at Coachella in April, just a month after having her first child with actor Robert Pattinson, and kept a diary of the experience for Vogue.

It's clear that she’s taking her music career seriously, and she’s aiming to do the best she can to make the biggest, most positive impression.

“The music industry is really brutal,” Waterhouse told SSENSE in August 2023. “From the year and a half that I’ve really been in it, I understand how everyone completely loses their mind. Everything will make you crazy, but I think with music, it’s the thing of putting on shows as well. With modeling or acting, you bring yourself and everyone else takes care of everything else. With music, suddenly I’m responsible for a lot of people and we actually have to put on a show. It’s just so much more all-encompassing in that way. It’s completely changed my world.”