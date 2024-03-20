Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Announces Upcoming Memoir 'Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell'

The "untold story of Sum 41" will be revealed in frontman Deryck Whibley's upcoming memoir Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell. The book is due out on Oct. 8. Copies are already available for pre-order on the Simon & Schuster website. "I am extremely honored and excited," Whibley said in a Tuesday, March 19 Instagram post announcing the book.

The publisher's website includes a synopsis. "From his earliest days as a kid in Canada, Deryck Whibley was a punk who loved music and couldn’t wait to achieve something bigger and better than the humble path that lay before him," the description says. He was raised by a single mother who had him at age 17. She and Whibley moved to the Toronto suburb of Ajax when he was in middle school. That's where the budding musician met the rest of Sum 41's original lineup.

"Deryck takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own," the description says. "With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Deryck gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry. From winning at the MTV Video Music Awards, being nominated for a Grammy, his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Deryck offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir."

The book will follow the release of Sum 41's similarly named upcoming album Heaven :x: Hell, which is due out on March 29 via Rise Records. The record will be the band's last. Sum 41 is currently in the midst of a global farewell tour, which will end with a hometown show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025. The band may be best known for their bubbly pop punk sound, but Sum 41 also has strong metal influences. Although the group is best known for their poppier albums like 2001's All Killer No Filler, many of the most serious Sum 41 fans prefer the more melodic hardcore sound explored on records like 2004's Chuck.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: March 21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives March 22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp March 23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring* March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte* April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro^ April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave^ April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater^ April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^ April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^ April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe^ April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave^ April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6^ April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^ May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^ May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^ May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount^ May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena^ May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater^ May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^ May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville* May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^ May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^ May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple* May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann^ May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena^ June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People* June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock* June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival* June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival* June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk* June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival* June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection* June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air* June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready* June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock* July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de l’Erdre* July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter* July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes* July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo* July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Days* July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes* July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool* July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive* August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora* August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora* August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze* September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium^ September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds^ September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater^ September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center^ September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex^ September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^ September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple^ September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^ September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center^ September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach^ September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater^ September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^ September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^ September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^ October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^ October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater^ October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^ November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena – SOLD OUT January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – FINAL SHOW * Festival Appearance | ^ with The Interrupters

