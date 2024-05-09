SXSW Festival Announces Expansion to U.K. in 2025

After 30+ years as one of America’s biggest entertainment festivals, the folks behind South by Southwest have announced that SXSW – as it’s more commonly abbreviated – is jumping the pond and launching a London edition in June 2025. This past October saw the launch of SXSW Sydney, which was the first international edition of the festival, and its success led to the further expansion of the annual event into Europe.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Motorhead made an appearance at the 2010 edition of SXSW.

"SXSW London will bring its own distinctive personality, driven by London's internationally renowned cultural life and creativity, its status as a global meeting place, and its proximity to other major creative and tech centres in Europe," reads the press release announcing the impending event. "Over the course of a week in June, SXSW London will take over dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in Shoreditch, east London, renowned as a vibrant centre for creativity and technological innovation, as well as for its diversity, energetic youth culture, global cuisine and nightlife." The SXSW team also promises that the London version "will have a particular emphasis on creative talent from across Europe," but that it "will continue to encourage the convergence of creativity and culture, unexpected discoveries, and connections between visitors, creating opportunities for attendees, performers, and the broader London community to collaborate and innovate." In addition, the event "will also continue to develop Austin's focus on climate action and sustainability, with the ambition to drive positive change for future generations."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cheech and Chong, doing a reunion gig at SXSW 2024.

"As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event - it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future," said Randel Bryan, Managing Director of SXSW London, in a statement. "SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world. SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do." "We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SXSW experience to London," said Jann Baskett, Co-President and Chief Brand Officer of SXSW, in the statement. "Following the success of SXSW Sydney, this is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe. We look forward to forming deeper connections with our overseas community and bringing the conversations that start in Austin all the way to London." More details about the SXSW London 2025 program will be announced as the event date grows closer, with badges due to go on sale in October 2024. If you're interested in keeping up on what's new, just visit sxswlondon.com for further updates.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle