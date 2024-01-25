Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Repeatedly Arrested in Front of Her NYC Home

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker was arrested in front of her Manhattan home three times over the course of five days. David Crowe, 33, was taken into custody for the third time on Jan. 24, local NBC affiliate WNBC reported. This came less than two hours after a judge gave him supervised release for a previous arrest. The suspect was accused of violating the order of protection put in place at the hearing

Source: MEGA David Crowe, 33, was taken into custody three times over the course of just five days.

Swift's neighbors called police after they allegedly spotted Crowe dumpster-diving near her Tribeca home. "I was grabbing some of my pants they threw in the dumpster when they falsely arrested me," the suspect said as police led him away. The Seattle man added that he currently has no place to stay. Crowe has been at Swift's home 30 times since Nov. 25, according to a police report obtained by USA Today. A custodian reportedly asked him to get away from the building on 10 different occasions. It's not clear if Swift was at home at the time of the arrests.

So far, the suspect has been charged with one count of fourth-degree stalking, one count of first-degree harassment and one count of second-degree harassment. He's being represented by a public defender. Trial attorney Imran Ansari, who's not representing Crowe, told USA Today it's unlikely he will be jailed for his alleged conduct due to New York's bail laws.

Source: MEGA This is not the first time the pop star has been targeted by a stalker.

Swift's townhouse has been the site of many break-ins in recent years. Other stalkers were reportedly responsible for some of these incidents. A man was charged with stalking and trespassing in 2022 after he entered two Tribeca residences linked to the pop star. A different man was arrested in 2018 after he broke into Swift's home and took a nap. Similar incidents have happened at her residences in Beverly Hills and Rhode Island.

Source: MEGA She's currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was spotted having dinner with Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in New York City on the night of Jan. 23. Swift is currently dating the team's tight end Travis Kelce. She traveled to Upstate New York this weekend to watch the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills. The pop star has been a household name for more than a decade, but 2023 was a particularly big year for her. She was named Time's Person of the Year, and is currently up for six awards at next month's Grammys, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year honors.