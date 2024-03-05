Tenacious D Get Their Instagram Followers Riled Up by Posting Partial Cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time'

With the latest installment of his long-running animated franchise Kung Fu Panda in theaters later this week, Jack Black took advantage of being in the spotlight to re-team with his longtime Tenacious D cohort Kyle Gass and offer up a cover of Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” via his official Instagram account, as well as Tenacious D's official account. The only catch: as of this writing, they've only offered up a portion of the duo’s rendition of the song, which is just enough to send their Instagram followers into insanity, with many demanding that the D release the song in its entirety and several others putting in requests for a full album of Spears covers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tenacious D at BMO Harris Pavilion in Milwaukee, WI. 9-18-22

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, Black fully outed himself as a Britney fan. “Britney, if you’re watching, I love you, I love the song,” he said. “We’re very proud of [the cover]; I hope you like it, too.” Inevitably, the ET interviewer asked Black if he’d be up for the possibility of a collaboration with Spears. “I’m here!” he replied instantly. “I’m waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don’t quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.”

Article continues below advertisement

Unless Black's heartfelt assurances of availability somehow miraculously sway Spears, however, it seems unlikely that the pop star will be returning to the studio anytime soon. In an Instagram post back in January, she made it quite clear that she was effectively done with her music career. "Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!" wrote Spears. "They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!" On the other hand, Tenacious D continue to tour the world and elsewhere, and even though it's been far too long since their last studio album - they haven't put out a full-length LP since 2018's Post-Apocalypto - they still release new music every once in awhile. Indeed, last year they released two singles: "Video Games," which came out in May, and a cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game," which emerged in June...and with a video to boot, albeit one obviously designed to titillate viewers, so to those readers with delicate psyches, prepare yourself accordingly.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle