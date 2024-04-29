The Alarm's Mike Peters Faces New Cancer Battle, Postpones Tour Dates

Legendary Welsh rockers the Alarm have shared the news that frontperson Mike Peters' cancer has returned, which will require immediate attention. With this announcement on April 29, the band's U.S. tour Live Today, Love Tomorrow, which was set to begin on May 1 through to July 7 with support from Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel and Belouis Some, has been postponed. Their appearance at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena, Calif. on May 11 is also affected.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

"On Sunday morning April 21st, I awoke with a large swollen gland on the left side of my neck," Peters began in a statement. "The early results have determined that my Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) has undergone a transformation into a High Grade Lymphoma.

"I am still reeling from the consequences of this new and completely unforeseen diagnosis and doing my best to process what is happening. I'm grateful for the love and understanding of everyone affected by the tour postponement and hoping and praying with all that I have, that this is just a pause in the story of my life, and that normal service will be able to resume soon. Cancer has been chasing me for 29 years now, and in all that time, I have managed to outrun the disease and stay alive. My focus and resolve remain the same, and I’m determined to keep running even harder to stay one step ahead and resume my life as a husband, father, and musician as soon as possible.

"Thanks for all your understanding, and I will endeavour to keep you updated as soon as I know what the doctors have in store for me and the life steps I will have to take to get back on the front foot."