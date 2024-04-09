The official trailer for the May 24 release of the Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys has been released. Watch the clip below.

The feature will include unseen footage and new interviews with surviving band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston. Also featured are interviews with fans from across the musical spectrum, among them former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, and producer/musician Don Was, who directed and produced the 1995 documentary on Brian Wilson, I Just Wasn't Made for These Times.

The Beach Boys also includes archival interviews with Carl (who passed from lung cancer in 1998) and Dennis Wilson (who drowned in 1983), as well as a new interview with former Beach Boy touring member Blondie Chaplin. In addition, the doc will feature audio from Ricky Fataar, who played drums with the Beach Boys from 1971 to 1974.

Incorporating historical footage, the film, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zinney, will delve into the band's history starting from their official formation in 1961 with the brothers Wilson, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. As an extended family unit, it was inevitable that inter-group bickering would become the norm. Part of that dynamic was fueled by Wilson patriarch Murry. Such was his verbal and physical abuse that Jardine quit and family friend David Marks came in as a replacement. Marks played on the first four albums but his tenure was short-lived when Jardine stepped back in.

Ultimately, the senior Wilson was fired in mid-1964 after a studio confrontation with Brian. As Brian told Hit Parader in 1966, "We love the family thing – y'know: three brothers, a cousin and a friend is a really beautiful way to have a group – but the extra generation can become a hang-up."