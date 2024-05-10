The Beatles Announce New 'Let It Be' Music Video: Watch Here

The Beatles' new music video features clips from the restored 1970 Let It Be film, along with unseen outtakes from the rushes and filmed on the day after the January 30th rooftop concert. Watch the video below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Apple Corps Ltd/The Beatles/YouTube The Beatles - Let It Be

The revamped documentary, streaming exclusively on Disney+, offers a chance to experience the band's creative process and performances with renewed clarity, courtesy of Peter Jackson's team at Park Road Post Production.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © Ethan A. Russell, 2024 Apple Corps Ltd. Producer-engineer Glyn Johns (left) listens intently to group discussions at Twickenham, January 1969.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Until its debut on Disney+, Let It Be had not been 'officially' released since its theatrical premiere in May 1970 due to, among other reasons, the skewed negative sentiment fostered by decades of misleading reviews and the collective mindset of the band themselves. In the ensuing decades, each member took umbrage with the film's portrayal of the group dynamics – including Paul McCartney's viewed-out-of-context bossiness, George Harrison's tetchy interactions and sullen responses, and John Lennon's detachment through the whole process, by having Yoko Ono at his side in the cold, unfriendly environs of the cavernous Twickenham film studio. Even after moving over to the basement recording studio at Apple's office at 3 Savile Row, the film fails to give the viewer an introduction to keyboardist Billy Preston, a welcome addition to the line-up and invited into the inner circle at Harrison's insistence. And only if you were intimately familiar with the role that engineer Glyn Johns was providing (except for Lennon's endearing penchant to call him 'Glynnis'), you'd be slightly perplexed as to the whereabouts of The Beatles' longtime mentor George Martin.

Source: © Apple Corps Ltd. George Harrison: 'I'll play, you know, whatever you want me to play. Or I won't play at all if you don't want me to play.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Get Back docuseries helped to patch together the holes in the narrative that weren't there in 1969. Certainly, there was tension in the air, not fully explained by the time director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's version was released to cinemas. Filming commenced only two months after the release of The Beatles aka The White Album, and the original intention was that Lindsay-Hogg was there to capture rehearsals for a proposed gig. An insanely short schedule – mostly due to Ringo Starr's then-upcoming film role in The Magic Christian – on top of inter-band communication breakdown and failure to fully agree on almost every aspect of the project, doomed the premise right from the start. Lindsay-Hogg, a friend and cohort, was fighting an uphill battle and his personality does not come off well in the finished film. But, who could blame him?

Source: © Ethan A. Russell, 2024 Apple Corps Ltd. 'I dig a pygmy, by Charles Hawtrey and the Deaf Aids. Phase one, in which Doris gets her oats.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the press statement for the revised film, Lindsay-Hogg says, "Let It Be was ready to go in October/November 1969, but it didn’t come out until May 1970. One month before its release, The Beatles officially broke up. And so the people went to see Let It Be with sadness in their hearts, thinking, 'I'll never see The Beatles together again. I will never have that joy again,' and it very much darkened the perception of the film. But, in fact, how often do you get to see artists of this stature working together to make what they hear in their heads into songs? And then you get to the roof and you see their excitement, camaraderie and sheer joy in playing together again as a group and know, as we do now, that it was the final time, and we view it with full understanding of who they were and still are and a little poignancy. I was knocked out by what Peter was able to do with Get Back, using all the footage I’d shot 50 years previously."

Source: © Ethan A. Russell, 2024 Apple Corps Ltd. 'Look, lads – the band, you know. Shall we... try it like this?'

Article continues below advertisement

The restored Let It Be, streaming on Disney+ was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and stars John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, with a special appearance by Billy Preston. The film was produced by Neil Aspinall with The Beatles acting as executive producers. The director of photography was Anthony B. Richmond.

Powered by RedCircle