The Beatles 'Let It Be' is Coming Exclusively to Disney+ on May 8

The Beatles Let It Be, the 1970 film directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, is coming to streaming service Disney+ on May 8.

With restoration from Peter Jackson's team at Park Road Post Production – the same group that produced the five-time Emmy award-winning docuseries Get Back – this is the first time the original has been seen in over 50 years.

The movie, released in May 1970 just after the announcement that Paul McCartney was leaving the Beatles, was accepted at the time as the final product from the band. The reviews were less than favorable and such was the negative state of mind from the band, that it cast a shadow over the entire legacy of the film and its accompanying soundtrack.

The original intention of filming the Beatles in rehearsal for a forthcoming tour placed Lindsay-Hogg up against impossible time restraints and tension-filled hours as the group's once-revered infrastructure was crumbling in front of the camera lens. With the exception of the joyous and raucous gig on the rooftop at 3 Savile Row and the inclusion of good friend Billy Preston, the entire project was not looked at fondly for the next five decades.