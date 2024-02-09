The Cure Dip Back Into the Vault to Prepare 30th Anniversary Edition of 'Paris' Live Album, Adding 2 Previously Unreleased Performances

Way back yonder in 1992, The Cure toured the world and elsewhere, and upon the conclusion of their extensive jaunt, they culled through the sound board recordings of those shows and the following year released not one but two live albums: Show, which landed in record stores in September 1993, and Paris, which followed suit the very next month. Last year, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of Show by reissuing it as a double-LP for Record Store Day in April, but given that they spent a good chunk of 2023 on the road, it’s perhaps understandable that it’s taken them until early 2024 to get around to offering a similar reissue for Paris. Finally, however, it’s happening: on March 22, The Cure will release a newly-remastered version of Paris on CD as well as on vinyl. Better yet, they’ve added two previously-unreleased performances which will serve as bookends to the contents of the original album.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rhino / Universal

The tour that resulted in the Show and Paris live albums was actually a bit detrimental to Smith’s mental health, as he detailed in a 1996 interview with Jonathan Bousfield. “We did a world tour, we were constantly playing those songs, and I just got into a mindset that I found it very heard to break out of,” said Smith. “So I had this kind of dark persona and looking back I realize that there were always people living vicariously through me. I was very easily seduced into playing a role, people were nudging me along, and I ended up becoming something other people wanted me to be and getting gratification from the fact that other people were enjoying themselves because of it. It just became a vicious circle.” As a result, Smith stepped away from just about everything for a few years, but as history reveals, he returned a few years later “primarily... because of the music." (Mind you, it adds a certain pathos to the title of the band's subsequent album, Wild Mood Swings.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Cure in concert at Unipol Arena, Bologna in 2016.

The remastering of the album was done by Cure frontman Robert Smith with the assistance of Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios in London. The vinyl was cut by Showell, also at Abbey Road. The aforementioned two new performances are “Shake Dog Shake,” which now opens the album, and “Hot Hot Hot!!!,” which has been transformed into the album’s new closer. [Whether coincidence or not, it’s notable that “Shake Dog Shake,” which originally appeared on the band’s 1984 album The Top, often popped up in sets during the band’s 2023 90-date, 33-country “Shows of a Lost World” tour.] Also, the band has offered an additional incentive to purchase the reissue: 50% of the recording royalties from the sale of Paris will be paid to the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the full track listing for the CD and 2-LP versions of the album: Side One Shake Dog Shake* The Figurehead Play For Today Side Two At Night In Your House One Hundred Years Side Three Apart Lovesong A Letter To Elise Side Four Catch Charlotte Sometimes Dressing Up Close To Me Hot Hot Hot!!!* CD Shake Dog Shake* The Figurehead Play For Today At Night In Your House One Hundred Years Apart Lovesong A Letter To EliseCatch Charlotte Sometimes Dressing Up Close To Me Hot Hot Hot!!!* *Previously unreleased

Powered by RedCircle