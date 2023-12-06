The Dandy Warhols will be crisscrossing North America on a tour with openers Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor next spring, propelled by the buzz-heavy, raw punk of their newest single "Summer of Hate."
Pushing the boundaries of rock is nothing new for the Dandy Warhols. With "Summer of Hate," the group — Courtney Taylor-Taylor, Peter Holmström, Zia McCabe and Brent DeBoer — are hitting it full force. The group's most recent release, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald EP, released earlier this year, had an eclectic mix of shoegaze, thrash and feedback-drenched psychedelia. (To explain the title, Courtney's cousin, Michael E. Armagost, was Third Mate on the USS Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank on Lake Superior in 1975, drowning all men on board.) Taylor-Taylor said of their single, "The record was the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs handled in a way that we felt was cooler than the standard knuckle draggin' man-rock that still tends to dominate a lot of popular culture in America."
Formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1994, the Dandy Warhols released major label debut ...the Dandy Warhols Come Down in 1997, and gained widespread exposure in the early 2000s thanks to single "Bohemian Like You," which was licensed widely across TV and commercials. Follow ups Welcome to the Monkey House and Odditorium or Warlords of Mars continued to grow the band's audience, and they became a steady live draw. The band, alongside the Brian Jonestown Massacre, were the subjects of Ondi Timoner's 2004 documentary Dig!, which won the Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.
Judging from the likes of the music video, which was all AI-generated, the Dandies are switching gears once again, with the single encompassing funk, EDM and shades of hip-hop. "Summer of Hate" clocks in at show-stopping 3:18, light-years removed from the band's most recent full-length release, 2020's expectations-confounding, four-hour epic TafelMuzik Means More When You're Alone.
If you're curious and have about a half an hour to spare, here's the opening track:
With the announcement from their official website — Get Ready For A Massive Concussion of Rock and Roll With The Dandy Warhols — one can only guess what to expect as the ever-unpredictable band embarks on another era.
"Summer of Hate" is available to stream and also as a pre-order 7" glow-in-the-dark Black Blob vinyl in a glow-in-the-dark sleeve. The B-side is a cover of The Damned's "Love Song." Purchase at the Dandy Warhol's Bandcamp site.
The as-yet-untitled album will release in March.
Find the currently announced dates for the Dandy Warhols' 2024 tour listed below:
March 4 Washington, DC 9:30
March 5 Boston, MA Royale
March 6 Philadelphia, PA Ardmore
March 7 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
March 9 New York, NY Webster Hall
March 11 Montreal, Qbc Le Studio TD
March 12 Toronto, Ontario Danforth Music Hall
March 14 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
March 15 Indianapolis, IN Vogue
March 16 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
March 18 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
March 19 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda