Pushing the boundaries of rock is nothing new for the Dandy Warhols. With "Summer of Hate," the group — Courtney Taylor-Taylor, Peter Holmström, Zia McCabe and Brent DeBoer — are hitting it full force. The group's most recent release, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald EP, released earlier this year, had an eclectic mix of shoegaze, thrash and feedback-drenched psychedelia. (To explain the title, Courtney's cousin, Michael E. Armagost, was Third Mate on the USS Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank on Lake Superior in 1975, drowning all men on board.) Taylor-Taylor said of their single, "The record was the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs handled in a way that we felt was cooler than the standard knuckle draggin' man-rock that still tends to dominate a lot of popular culture in America."

Formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1994, the Dandy Warhols released major label debut ...the Dandy Warhols Come Down in 1997, and gained widespread exposure in the early 2000s thanks to single "Bohemian Like You," which was licensed widely across TV and commercials. Follow ups Welcome to the Monkey House and Odditorium or Warlords of Mars continued to grow the band's audience, and they became a steady live draw. The band, alongside the Brian Jonestown Massacre, were the subjects of Ondi Timoner's 2004 documentary Dig!, which won the Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.