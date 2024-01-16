The Dandy Warhols Unveil Details About New Album, 'Rockmaker,' and Drop New Single, 'Danzig with Myself,' Featuring Frank Black

After going almost four years without releasing a full-length studio album, the Dandy Warhols have announced that they've finally got another coming down the pike, one which will be entitled Rockmaker.

The impending release of Rockmaker – which, Q can confirm, is scheduled for release on March 15 on Sunset Blvd. Records – was teased by the band today by way of dropping a new single, “Danzig with Myself,” which will indeed appear on the album, along with the band’s previous single, “Summer of Hate,” and nine additional songs. Frank Black guests on the single, but he's not the only high-profile individual who'll be popping up on the LP...

Ah, but they're saving those details for later.