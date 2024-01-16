The Dandy Warhols Unveil Details About New Album, 'Rockmaker,' and Drop New Single, 'Danzig with Myself,' Featuring Frank Black

After going almost four years without releasing a full-length studio album, the Dandy Warhols have announced that they've finally got another coming down the pike, one which will be entitled Rockmaker.
The impending release of Rockmaker – which, Q can confirm, is scheduled for release on March 15 on Sunset Blvd. Records – was teased by the band today by way of dropping a new single, “Danzig with Myself,” which will indeed appear on the album, along with the band’s previous single, “Summer of Hate,” and nine additional songs. Frank Black guests on the single, but he's not the only high-profile individual who'll be popping up on the LP...
Ah, but they're saving those details for later.
As far as the amusing title of the new track, "it started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down,” said frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor in the press release announcing the release of the single. “Over time, it became the working title that was just too good to replace."
Between this track and "Summer of Hate," it's already evident that Rockmaker is set to sound considerably closer to what one might describe as a typical Dandy Warhols album...which, of course, should in no way be taken as a disparaging comment toward the band's previous album, 2020's Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone. (It should, however, be taken as a casual observation that this album doesn't appear to have an average song length of 20+ minutes.)
Here's the full track listing of Rockmaker, followed by the dates for the band's upcoming US tour, after which Q invites you to settle into a playlist filled with a little something from all of the Dandy Warhols' albums up to this point...
Track listing:
1. The Dooms Day Bells
2. Danzig with Myself
3. Teutonic Wine
4. Summer of Hate
5. I'd Like to Help You with Your Problem
6. The Cross
7. Root Of All Evil
8. Must've Always Been a Thing
9. Love Thyself
10. Real People
11. I will Never Stop Loving You
Tour dates:
3/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
3/5 - Boston, MA - Royale
3/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore
3/7 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
3/9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
3/11 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
3/12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
3/14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
3/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue