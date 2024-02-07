The Decemberists Release First New Song in 6 Years Featuring The Shins' James Mercer

Portland, Oregon indie rockers and Grammy nominees The Decemberists have returned from a six-year hiatus with a '60s British Invasion-tinged song "Burial Ground" and an accompanying music video.

The band tapped James Mercer of The Shins (who's also now based in Portland) for the song, which falls right in line with the seriously eclectic output of the quintet.

The Decemberists' last releases were 2018's I'll Be Your Girl and the EP Traveling On.

Bandmates Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen had planned a 2020 tour which (like everything else) was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, they had a series of streaming concerts to celebrate their 20th-anniversary which were broadcast in April of 2021.

They finally hit the road again in August 2022 with their Arise From the Bunkers tour.