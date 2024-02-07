The Decemberists Release First New Song in 6 Years Featuring The Shins' James Mercer

Portland, Oregon indie rockers and Grammy nominees The Decemberists have returned from a six-year hiatus with a '60s British Invasion-tinged song "Burial Ground" and an accompanying music video.
The band tapped James Mercer of The Shins (who's also now based in Portland) for the song, which falls right in line with the seriously eclectic output of the quintet.
The Decemberists' last releases were 2018's I'll Be Your Girl and the EP Traveling On.
Bandmates Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen had planned a 2020 tour which (like everything else) was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, they had a series of streaming concerts to celebrate their 20th-anniversary which were broadcast in April of 2021.
They finally hit the road again in August 2022 with their Arise From the Bunkers tour.
The Decemberists formed in Portland, Oregon in 2000. Their most critically acclaimed album The Crane Wife was released in April 2006 and the Robyn Hitchcock-like vocals of Meloy on "O Valencia!" only heighten the accompanying video, created in a universe not unlike one inhabited by characters in a Wes Anderson film.
The group will also be undertaking an extensive tour throughout 2024, kicking off April 30 in Kingston, NY and ending with their appearance at London's All Points East festival on August 25. Tickets for that can be found here. You can find tickets for their North American shows here.
The Decemberists’ 2024 tour dates:
APRIL
30 – Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center
MAY
2 –Boston, MA - Roadrunner
3 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
6 – Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre at Exhibition Place
7 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
10 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
12 – Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
14 – Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
15 – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
17 – St Louis, MO - The Pageant
18 – Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
19 – St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
21 – Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
22 – Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
24 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
JULY
12 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
13 –Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
18 – San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
19 – Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
20 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
22 – Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
23 – Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
24 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
26 – Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
27 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion
29 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
AUGUST
3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
25 – London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)