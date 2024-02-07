Q Magazine
The Decemberists Release First New Song in 6 Years Featuring The Shins' James Mercer

They also announced a 2024 tour.

The Decemberists consist of Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen.

Portland, Oregon indie rockers and Grammy nominees The Decemberists have returned from a six-year hiatus with a '60s British Invasion-tinged song "Burial Ground" and an accompanying music video.

The Decemberists - Burial Ground (Official Audio)

The band tapped James Mercer of The Shins (who's also now based in Portland) for the song, which falls right in line with the seriously eclectic output of the quintet.

The Decemberists' last releases were 2018's I'll Be Your Girl and the EP Traveling On.

Bandmates Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen had planned a 2020 tour which (like everything else) was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, they had a series of streaming concerts to celebrate their 20th-anniversary which were broadcast in April of 2021.

They finally hit the road again in August 2022 with their Arise From the Bunkers tour.

The Simpsons - The Day The Earth Stood Cool, 2012.

The Decemberists formed in Portland, Oregon in 2000. Their most critically acclaimed album The Crane Wife was released in April 2006 and the Robyn Hitchcock-like vocals of Meloy on "O Valencia!" only heighten the accompanying video, created in a universe not unlike one inhabited by characters in a Wes Anderson film.

The Decemberists - O Valencia!

The group will also be undertaking an extensive tour throughout 2024, kicking off April 30 in Kingston, NY and ending with their appearance at London's All Points East festival on August 25. Tickets for that can be found here. You can find tickets for their North American shows here.

The Decemberists’ 2024 tour dates:

APRIL

30 – Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

MAY

2 –Boston, MA - Roadrunner

3 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

6 – Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre at Exhibition Place

7 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

10 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

12 – Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

14 – Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

15 – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

17 – St Louis, MO - The Pageant

18 – Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

19 – St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

21 – Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

22 – Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

24 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

JULY

12 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

13 –Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

18 – San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

19 – Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

20 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

22 – Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

23 – Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

24 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

26 – Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

27 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

29 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

AUGUST

3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

25 – London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)

