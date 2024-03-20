Q Magazine
The Decemberists Release Second Single From Upcoming Double Album 'As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again'

This collection is the band's longest album to date, split into four thematic sides.

The Decemberists released the 19-minute single 'Joan in the Garden' on March 19.

American indie rock band The Decemberists have released the second single off their upcoming June 14 double album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again via YABB Records (Thirty Tigers). Listen to the 19-minute drone-inspired "Joan In The Garden" below.

The Decemberists - Joan in the Garden (Official Audio)

Singer Colin Meloy had this to say about the epic tune, released on March 19: "'Joan in the Garden' has been kicking around as an idea since the 'I’ll Be Your Girl' sessions. I got into a Joan of Arc kick after reading Lydia Yuknavitch’s beautifully bats--t novel ‘The Book of Joan.’ I wanted to make my own version of Joan — but the song that came was as much about the creative process as it was about the actual woman, about angelic visitation and creative visitation and the hallucinogenic quality of both."

The album is the band's first after a six-year hiatus.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the first new material to come from the band after a six-year hiatus.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the first new material to come from the band after a six-year hiatus. Produced by Meloy and Tucker Martine (Rosanne Cash, My Morning Jacket), and featuring The Shins' James Mercer and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, this collection is the longest of the band's to date and as a 2LP, it's split into four thematic sides. The first single was the British-Invasion tinged "Burial Ground," but the album features a wide variety of styles, from the flamenco touches of "Oh No!" to the laidback Southern slide-guitar of "Long White Veil" and the Americana cadences of "William Fitzwilliam"

The Decemberists formed in Portland, Oregon in 2000. Their most critically acclaimed album The Crane Wife, was released in April 2006.

The Decemberists - O Valencia!

The Decemberists will head out on a North American tour with both spring and summer legs. The tour kicks off on April 30th in Kingston, NY at the Ulster Performing Arts Center and wraps up August 3 at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon. The band will also be appearing on the last day of All Points East in London on August 25.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again tracklist (pre-order here):

1. Burial Ground

2. Oh No!

3. The Reapers

4. Long White Veil

5. William Fitzwilliam

6. Don’t Go to the Woods

7. The Black Maria

8. All I Want Is You

9. Born to the Morning

10. America Made Me

11. Tell Me What’s on Your Mind

12. Never Satisfied

13. Joan In The Garden

Check out the band's full tour dates below:

APRIL

30 – Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

MAY

2 –Boston, MA - Roadrunner

3 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

6 – Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre at Exhibition Place

7 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

10 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

12 – Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

14 – Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

15 – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

17 – St Louis, MO - The Pageant

18 – Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

19 – St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

21 – Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

22 – Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

24 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

JULY

12 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

13 –Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

18 – San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

19 – Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

20 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

22 – Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

23 – Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

24 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

26 – Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

27 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

29 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

AUGUST

3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

25 – London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)

