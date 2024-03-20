The Decemberists Release Second Single From Upcoming Double Album 'As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again'

American indie rock band The Decemberists have released the second single off their upcoming June 14 double album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again via YABB Records (Thirty Tigers). Listen to the 19-minute drone-inspired "Joan In The Garden" below.
Singer Colin Meloy had this to say about the epic tune, released on March 19: "'Joan in the Garden' has been kicking around as an idea since the 'I’ll Be Your Girl' sessions. I got into a Joan of Arc kick after reading Lydia Yuknavitch’s beautifully bats--t novel ‘The Book of Joan.’ I wanted to make my own version of Joan — but the song that came was as much about the creative process as it was about the actual woman, about angelic visitation and creative visitation and the hallucinogenic quality of both."
As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the first new material to come from the band after a six-year hiatus. Produced by Meloy and Tucker Martine (Rosanne Cash, My Morning Jacket), and featuring The Shins' James Mercer and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, this collection is the longest of the band's to date and as a 2LP, it's split into four thematic sides. The first single was the British-Invasion tinged "Burial Ground," but the album features a wide variety of styles, from the flamenco touches of "Oh No!" to the laidback Southern slide-guitar of "Long White Veil" and the Americana cadences of "William Fitzwilliam"
The Decemberists formed in Portland, Oregon in 2000. Their most critically acclaimed album The Crane Wife, was released in April 2006.
The Decemberists will head out on a North American tour with both spring and summer legs. The tour kicks off on April 30th in Kingston, NY at the Ulster Performing Arts Center and wraps up August 3 at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon. The band will also be appearing on the last day of All Points East in London on August 25.
As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again tracklist (pre-order here):
1. Burial Ground
2. Oh No!
3. The Reapers
4. Long White Veil
5. William Fitzwilliam
6. Don’t Go to the Woods
7. The Black Maria
8. All I Want Is You
9. Born to the Morning
10. America Made Me
11. Tell Me What’s on Your Mind
12. Never Satisfied
13. Joan In The Garden
Check out the band's full tour dates below:
APRIL
30 – Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center
MAY
2 –Boston, MA - Roadrunner
3 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
6 – Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre at Exhibition Place
7 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
10 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11 – Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
12 – Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
14 – Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
15 – Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
17 – St Louis, MO - The Pageant
18 – Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
19 – St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
21 – Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
22 – Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
24 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
JULY
12 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
13 –Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
18 – San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
19 – Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
20 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
22 – Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
23 – Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
24 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
26 – Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
27 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion
29 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
AUGUST
3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
25 – London, England – Victoria Park (All Points East)