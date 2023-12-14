The Faces Will Open the Vaults with Unheard Tracks in 2024

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees the Faces have always had a place in the hearts of good rockers everywhere. With the Record Store Day release in November of Had Me A Real Good Time at the BBC – In Session & In Concert 1971 – 1973, the surviving members have indicated more is on the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @the_official_faces / Instagram Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, Kenney Jones backstage at the BRIT Awards, February 20, 2020.

Faces specialist Rob Caiger, who’s worked closely with the surviving members and the estates of the late Ian McLagan and Ronnie Lane has since 2020 been able to dig into their personal archives for hidden treasures. The late McLagan (who died of a stroke in 2014) compiled the 2004 box set Five Guys Walk Into A Bar… But Caiger explained to Mojo that new deluxe, remastered editions of the Faces albums will be joint collabs, complete with memorabilia, rare photos and most importantly, extra music. "When I say there’s a wealth of unreleased material – there’s a wealth of unreleased material," said Caiger. "You can only fit so much on an LP and singles. There’s rehearsals, outtakes, unreleased songs, session multi-tracks, you name it. In 2010 I started going through Kenney's old flight cases, and Ronnie Wood has the most incredible, organised archive… you find the tape, and it's the only tape. This stuff has never leaked out and no one's heard it, that's why it's exciting."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @the_official_faces / Instagram Ronnie Lane, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Ian McLagan on British television, circa 1971.

Caiger is also eager to dispel the mythology that the band were boozy, unfocused hooligans that partied from stage to hotel room and back again. "They had a very unjustified reputation of being sloppy," he said. "They weren't. What this series is going to show is how on top of their game the Faces were, while having a good time. We're going to be correcting a few myths and adding to the story — when this stuff comes out properly mastered, I think it's going to get a new respect for just how good this band were."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @the_official_faces / Instagram "Good boys... when they're asleep."

The Faces rose from the ashes of the British mod-era Small Faces (due to the members' small physical stature). Lead singer Steve Marriott, whose considerable vocal prowess was influenced by soul and R&B singers such as Otis Redding and Bobby Bland led the group to several notable classics including 1967's "Itchycoo Park" (which showcased the first commercial use of flange), "Lazy Sunday" and the psychedelia-influenced album Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake. Marriott officially quit at the end of 1968 and as the band was left without a lead vocalist, two members of the Jeff Beck Group came calling in 1969: Rod Stewart and guitarist Ronnie Wood. Rechristened The Faces, the group had a run that saw their hard-partying reputation precede them at nearly every turn. Tensions had begun to mount almost immediately with Stewart already signed to a solo contract and while there were some notable gems during this incarnation, including their 1971 smash single "Stay With Me" from A Nod Is As Good As a Wink...To A Blind Horse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Wb Music Corp., Peermusic (uk) Ltd., Peermusic Ab, Andreas Carlsson Publishing Ab, Gone Gator Music, Planet Plant Publishing, Method Paperwork Ltd., Notoriousjbpsongs / YouTube Rod Stewart and The Faces Stay With Me 1972 HQ -'Sounds For Saturday' BBC

The band split in 1975 (with Wood joining The Rolling Stones) and Stewart already beginning his spectacular solo career. Bassist Lane, diagnosed with MS, died in 1994. Caiger has indicated that Stewart, Wood and Jones will be fully involved with all the material to be re-issued and released and noted "The guys are signing off on everything, and it doesn't come out unless they say so. They're absolutely engaged, enthusiastic and totally into it. If you're going to do this, this is the one time to do it properly."