The Jesus & Mary Chain Announce a New Album, New Tour, and Forthcoming Autobiography for 2024

Glasgow Eyes, recorded at Mogwai’s Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow, is set for release on March 8, 2024. It’s the same locale which proved creatively fruitful for the band when they recorded their previous album, Damage and Joy, in 2017. The as-yet-untitled autobiography will come out later in the year, and while its title and specific release date remain TBD, we can at least confirm that it's being released via Orion Publishing's White Rabbit imprint, home of recent releases from such notable names as The Chemical Brothers, Sly Stone, and Ted Kessler.

Almost 40 years after The Jesus & Mary Chain first roared onto the scene with their debut single, 1984's "Upside Down," brothers Jim and William Reid are back with a new single, with a new album and tour promised in the upcoming year, along with an autobiography.

The press release for Glasgow Eyes described the album as “:a record that finds one of the UK’s most influential groups embracing a productive second chapter, their maelstrom of melody, feedback and controlled chaos now informed more audibly by their love for Suicide and Kraftwerk and a fresh appreciation of the less disciplined attitudes found in jazz.”

Perhaps sensing that the last word in that description might cause some of their fans to twitch, Jim Reid offered a quote to allay their fears:

“But don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there - we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

The album’s first single, “jamcod,” definitely confirms that, be they jazz appreciators now or not, The Jesus & Mary Chain still sound very much like The Jesus & Mary Chain.