The Last Dinner Party, Ash, Sleaford Mods to Play Intimate Gigs for BRITs Week for War Child

A host of big names including The Last Dinner Party, Sleaford Mods, You Me At Six, Ash and Keane will all play intimate gigs in small venues across the country in aid of this year’s BRITs Week for War Child. The charity event – which actually runs for two weeks – will take place from February 19 to March 4, timed to coincide with the BRIT Awards ceremony on March 2. The charity has been staging similar events, in which fans are given the chance to see headlining artists in a more intimate setting, since 2009, with money raised from the shows helping children whose lives have been affected by war. Past performers have included Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Florence + the Machine, Bastille, Idles, The 1975, alt-J, Jessie Ware, Yungblud, Anne-Marie and Mabel. Scroll down for the full list of artists, dates and venues for this year’s event.

Tickets go on sale from 10am GMT Friday January 19, with a limited pre-sale open on January 18 for anyone who subscribes before 3pm on Wednesday January 17. All the money raised will go directly to War Child, with previous BRITs Week for War Child events so far raising over £7 million to support the charity. Fans can also enter a prize draw for a chance to see their favorite artist by donating £7 for one entry to win a pair of tickets, £15 for three entries, or £30 for 15 entries. Click here to enter.

Clare Sanders Wright, Senior Music Manager at War Child, said: “I am so excited to announce the lineup for BRITs Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child. “The past year is one that we will never, ever forget. Children have paid with their homes and their lives for wars they didn’t start. And then, there are the children who don’t make the headlines – children who might be completely forgotten. “But there is hope. War Child help children put the pieces back together. The money raised from BRITs Week 2024 will help War Child keep children safe.”

BRITs Week for War Child lineup February 19 – Cian Ducrot, Union Chapel, London 19 – You Me At Six, Concorde 2, Brighton 20 – Keane, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London 21 – Ash, The 100 Club, London 21 – Baby Queen, Lafayette, London 21 – Aitch, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London 23 – Pendulum, HERE at Outernet, London 28 – Sleaford Mods, Scala, London March 1 – CMAT, Bush Hall, London 1 – Venbee, Omeara, London 4 – The Last Dinner Party, The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge