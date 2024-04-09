The Lemon Twigs Offer Up a New Single, 'How Can I Love Her More?' - Watch and Listen Here

In an unabashed effort to keep the buzz building for their upcoming new album, A Dream Is All We Know, in advance of its May 3 release, the Lemon Twigs have issued another single to further tease the impending LP: "How Can I Love Her More?" Considered the thematic backbone of their new album (or so says the press release, anyway), "How Can I Love Her More?" is described as "a whirlwind of musical flights of fancy. Blaring horns and strings set the stage before the song settles into a rollicking shuffle, complete with two drum sets, an adventurous bass part, theremin, flutes and harpsichord."

Source: Captured Tracks The cover art for the Lemon Twigs' upcoming new album, 'A Dream Is All We Know,' scheduled for release on May 3

As has become de rigueur for these single releases, Brian and Michael D'Addario - the brotherly core of the Lemon Twigs - have offered up a quote about the song: "With 'How Can I Love Her More?' we tried to bridge the gap between professional Brill Building writing and the more off-the-wall writing style of the post-Sgt. Pepper psychedelic scene. There are a lot of musical ideas but it’s still a catchy pop song. We’re very excited for people to hear it!" In addition, the single is accompanied by a video, one directed and edited by the Lemon Twigs themselves, which finds the band taking a trip through Central Park and museum row, offering up the sort of shenanigans that can only be found during a day spent in the heart of New York City. You need only scroll down a bit more to find the video in question, which has been embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

Source: Stephanie Pia The Lemon Twigs, preparing to once again share their brotherly love of pop with the world

With all of these new singles, it's hard not to be caught up in the excitement about finally getting a chance to hear A Dream Is All We Know in its entirety. Recorded completely on period-specific equipment and mixed and mastered by Brian and Michael D’Addario themselves, the album is described as “leaving behind the nylon string-based arrangements” of their previous album, Everything Harmony, in favor of “pairing the theatricality of the Lennon-McCartney songbook with contemporary narratives, explosive electric guitar riffs, and the sunny harmonies and ingenious recording techniques of the Wilson family.” “I went through a long period of reflection during and after the lockdowns," Michael D'Addario told WECB earlier this year, discussing the personal nature of the album. "I think I spent more time thinking about the songs than turning the page on the personal events that provided them with material. Until now, we lived with our parents, with free access to the home studio where we recorded tons of songs, night and day." As the excitement for the record continues to build, here's the full track listing for A Dream Is All We Know, which - once again - is set for release on May 3: My Golden Years They Don't Know How To Fall In Place Church Bells A Dream Is All I Know Sweet Vibration In The Eyes Of The Girl If You And I Are Not Wise How Can I Love Her More Ember Days Peppermint Roses I Should've Known Right From The Start Rock On (Over and Over) The album can be pre-ordered by clicking right here.

