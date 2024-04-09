The Libertines Set to Hit No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart With 'All Quiet on The Eastern Esplanade'

The Libertines' new album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade is set to hit No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. The Official Charts Company's prediction about the four-day-old album is based on midweek record sales and streaming data. This is a feat the Libertines first accomplished in 2002 with their sophomore self-titled studio album. The record spent 28 weeks on the U.K. albums chart and one at the top.

Source: MEGA The band released a TikTok-themed comedy sketch to celebrate the feat.

To celebrate the new LP's success, the band put out a backstage comedy sketch which features a facetious TikTok dance. "Of course I want to get a No. 1. It's not like there's a set formula for it," Pete Doherty said at the beginning of the clip posted to Instagram. "There is and there isn't," the group's other frontman Carl Barât replied. "You can't just get a No. 1 because you think you deserve one. You have to engage and embrace these modern mechanisms like social media." That's when Barât pulled up a Powerpoint presentation from the band's label EMI's parent company Universal Media Group. "How to get a number 1 in 2024," it says. "Sell loads of records: No… TikTok dance: Yes." Doherty and Barât then proceed to jog in place as their single "Run, Run, Run" plays in the background.

The Libertines will kick off a tour to support of the new album next month. The band also runs a hotel called The Albion Rooms in the resort town of Margate. The business also includes an in-house studio staffed with an engineer. Doherty recently purchased a priceless piece of rock memorabilia for the project.

Source: MEGA Their self-titled 2002 album also made it to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart.

"We’ve also got the bathtub that [the Doors frontman] Jim Morrison died in, which we’re going to be putting in one of the rooms," the guitarist said during an interview with Apple Music's The Matt Wilkinson Show. "There’s a fellow who my wife’s cousin knows, and his cousin was basically the landlord. And he’s not interested in music, and even less interested in music mythology, and so he’s just been going on about this bathtub which people have been trying to buy off him. "He doesn’t want it. He thinks it’s morbid to make money off it. So I said, 'Well, we’ll take it for the hotel.'"

Source: MEGA The band also owns a hotel and studio in Margate called The Albion Rooms.

Barât has a penchant for rock memorabilia, as well. During the same interview the musician revealed that he bought Jimi Hendrix's jacket. "Someone convinced me to buy it in an auction. It was going cheap," he said. "It was because there was about to be a movie come out and André 3000 was playing Jimi Hendrix [2013’s Jimi: All Is By My Side], and it was going to really revitalize the Hendrix estate and all of the sort of bric-a-brac."

