The National and the War on Drugs Team Up for Fall Tour

Indie rock mainstays the National announced a 2024 North American tour with indie-psych rock heroes the War on Drugs on Feb. 26. Dubbed the Zen Diagram Tour, the jaunt kicks off in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Sept. 12, and includes stops at Chicago’s United Center, Baltimore’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl before wrapping in Mexico City on Oct. 10. Indie pop outfit Lucius, perhaps best known for their collaborations with Brandi Carlile (including her “Joni Jam” performances with Joni Mitchell) will serve as openers for all U.S. and Canadian dates. Tickets go onsale at 10 AM on Friday, March 1, with a pre-sale preceding on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Article continues below advertisement

The National's Matt Berninger released his first solo album, 'Serpentine Prison,'

One of the tentpole bands of 2010s American indie, the National have been unusually prolific of late, releasing two full albums in 2023: First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track. In the years immediately prior, frontman Matt Berninger released his solo debut, Serpentine Prison, while the fraternal guitar duo of Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner composed the score to Mike Mills’ film C’mon C’mon. Aaron Dessner also drew no small amount of attention for his work with Taylor Swift, co-writing 20 songs with the pop star for her Folklore and Evermore albums, as well as hatching a collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, dubbed Big Red Machine.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The National's Aaron Dessner with Ed Sheeran at this month's Grammy Awards.

The War on Drugs released their fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, in 2021. It was the follow-up to 2017’s major label debut A Deeper Understanding, which won the band a Grammy for Best Rock Album. (The group also released Live Drugs in 2020, finally bringing their famously fiery concert performances to vinyl.) The band will also be playing a pair of dates with My Morning Jacket in Mexico City in April, an appearance at SoCal’s Just Like Heaven festival in May, and two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in July.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The War on Drugs will be busy on tour this year, with shows at Royal Albert Hall and with My Morning Jacket preceding the National tour.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out the full National and War on Drugs tour dates below: 9-12 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion 9-13 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium 9-14 Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center 9-16 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion 9-17 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann 9-19 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell 9-20 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage 9-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center 9-24 Chicago, IL - United Center 9-25 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill 9-26 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field 9-28 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 9-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live 10-01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena 10-02 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena 10-03 Portland, OR - Moda Center 10-06 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre 10-07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl 10-10 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes

Powered by RedCircle