The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Extend 20th Anniversary Tour

Ben Gibbard is still only one person, but he will be serving double-duty as the frontperson for both the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie as the two bands extend their co-headlining tour into 2024.

Death Cab For Cutie are looking into the future, while playing up the past.

Billed as the 20th Anniversary tour for the releases of the Postal Service's Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie's Transatlanticism, the bands had wrapped up their co-headlining tour with a three-night stand in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Spin had asked Gibbard before the tour's start why the time was right to celebrate these albums.

"I can’t think of another artist or band that's had two separate projects released in the same year that had a similar impact. I felt [that] because I found myself in this unique position to even attempt this, it would be foolish not to do it."