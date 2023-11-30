Q Magazine
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Extend 20th Anniversary Tour

Beginning in April, Ben Gibbard's bands will play 16 shows across North America and a show in London that will be revealed at a later date.

Source: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

Ben Gibbard at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas," December 10, 2022.

Ben Gibbard is still only one person, but he will be serving double-duty as the frontperson for both the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie as the two bands extend their co-headlining tour into 2024.

Source: © Jimmy Fontaine / Atlantic Records

Death Cab For Cutie are looking into the future, while playing up the past.

Billed as the 20th Anniversary tour for the releases of the Postal Service's Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie's Transatlanticism, the bands had wrapped up their co-headlining tour with a three-night stand in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Spin had asked Gibbard before the tour's start why the time was right to celebrate these albums.

"I can’t think of another artist or band that's had two separate projects released in the same year that had a similar impact. I felt [that] because I found myself in this unique position to even attempt this, it would be foolish not to do it."

Source: © Jimmy Fontaine / Atlantic Records

DCFC is definitely ready for more dates next year.

The Postal Service's Give It Up was their 2003 debut album for Sub Pop and included the hit single "Such Great Heights," which went on to a life of its own, starring as the first theme song for the ABC Television show Grey's Anatomy. Gibbard's solo career grew out of the success of Death Cab For Cutie, and with their fourth album Transatlanticism, the once-underground group broke into the mainstream and also had their songs inserted into several high-profile shows (Six Feet Under, CSI: Miami and Californication), earning several Grammy nominations along the way.

Source: © Sub Pop / YouTube

Jimmy Tamborello and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service during the filming of 'In Their Own Words,' 2014.

The co-headlining tour is a celebration of the albums' anniversaries and a chance for an audience to hear each in its entirety. Presales will begin next Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time, starting with the Artist Presale. All tickets will be available at the general on-sale starting next Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up for early access to tickets at giveuptransatlanticismtour.com

Source: © Pacofn80 CC BY-SA 4.0

The Postal Service reunion, l to r: Laura Burhenn, Jenny Lewis, Jimmy Tamborello and Ben Gibbard at Lollapalooza, Chicago, August 3, 2013.

The Postal Service x Death Cab For Cutie 2024 Co-Headline Dates:

APRIL

23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center *

MAY

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena *

4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *

7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA *

12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena *

14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Date TBD – London, UK – Venue TBA

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp

