The Rolling Stones Get Support: Who's Opening for the Hackney Diamonds Tour?

The Rolling Stones are set to launch their North American 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour this Sunday, April 28 at NRG Stadium in Austin, Texas. For the show opener, the band will have with hometown support from blues guitarist-singer and Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr. But for the rest of the tour, the openers range from Grammy Best New Artist nominees the War and Treaty to L.A. sensations the Linda Lindas. With 19 shows in 16 cities on the docket, let's look at a cross-section of the artists that will be opening up for, as they once said, "The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World."

Source: Atom Splitter PR The Pretty Reckless will be opening act for the Stones at their Vegas show.

The Pretty Reckless: Fronted by singer-guitarist Taylor Momsen, the hard rock New York City foursome have been together since 2009. Their latest album, the acoustic-covers-reimagined Other Worlds, was released in November 2022 and they're currently in the studio readying new material. (5/11 – Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium) Joe Bonamassa: American blues rock guitarist Bonamassa has been at the forefront of that genre's revitalization since the late 1980s. As a prodigy, he was mentored by the late country rockabilly guitarist Danny Gatton. He opened for B.B. King and by age 18 was in a group called Bloodline with the sons of Miles Davis, Robby Krieger and Berry Oakley. His most recent work can be heard on Mark Knopfler's "Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero" in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. (5/15 – Seattle, WA at Lumen Field)

Source: The Red Clay Strays/Sumpter Opera House Alabama's Red Clay Strays should slot in perfectly with the Stones in Massachusetts.

The Red Clay Strays: The Mobile, Alabama band's debut album Moment of Truth was released in 2022, and the group has been flying ever since. One can see and hear how this quintet – Brandon Coleman, Drew Nix, Zach Rishel, Andrew Bishop and John Hall – could slot in perfectly on a bill with the Stones, with their blend of rave-up Southern rock mixed with some throwback Muscle Shoals soul. (5/30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium) Bettye LaVette: A bonafide legend, the 78-year-old LaVette has sung and vocalized and interpreted with just about everyone in the music industry over the past six decades. Betty Jo Haskins, born in Muskegon, Michigan and raised in Detroit, released her first single "My Man – He’s a Loving Man," in the fall of 1962. But her career, while not chart-topping, had a resurgence in the 2000s. Her last release was the Grammy-nominated 2023 LaVette!, a production with the Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan. (6/27 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field)

Source: @bettyelavette/Instagram Beyond chill: Lavette will be opening for Keef & Co. at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The complete list of dates are below, and the Stones will also be playing the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2. There have been no official announcements on when or if the Stones will tour the UK and Europe. The Rolling Stones North American 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour: 04/28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium w/ Gary Clark Jr 05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest 05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium w/ Carin León; Electric Mud 05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium w/ The Pretty Reckless 05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field w/ Joe Bonamassa 05/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ TBA 05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ Lawrence 05/30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Red Clay Strays 06/03 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium w/ Tyler Childers 06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds 06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Kaleo 06/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds 06/20 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Widespread Panic 06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Betty LaVette 06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Lainey Wilson 07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Ghost Hounds 07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The War and Treaty 07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The Linda Lindas 07/17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ The Beaches

