The Rolling Stones Will Storm North America in 2024

The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again!

By
As expected and not a minute too soon, The Rolling Stones have revealed the dates for their Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour.

qkeithrichardscenterbritishsummertimehydeparklondon
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

The Rolling Stones onstage at British Summertime, Hyde Park, London, June 25, 2022

And the best way to get the message across to the teeming masses is with social media. Here's an announcement via X (formerly Twitter) that some people didn't see coming:

You are reading that right: the tour will be sponsored by AARP ("leading a revolution in the way people view and live life after 50"). While there could be some smirking on the side, this is a perfect link to a band that, let's face it, are a focal point for making it this far in the world of rock: Mick Jagger is 80, Keith Richards is 79 and Ronnie Wood is 76. By contrast, the remaining members — Matt Clifford on keyboards, Darryl Jones, 61, on bass, and drummer Steve Jordan, 66 — are relatively young'uns.

When the Rolling Stones closed their 2022 tour—named Sixty to mark the band's 60th anniversary—on August 3 in Berlin, Germany, Mick Jagger told the crowd that it was the last night of "our European tour" and after a social media post last December 31 with the key words "See you in 2023!!" it seemed to signal something would be on the horizon.

qrollingstoneshackneydiamondsannouncement
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards at the 'Hackney Diamonds' announcement, London, September 6, 2023

Expectations were high in August when the band started to tease images associated with Hackney, a borough located in London. The official word then came when The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon hosted a livestream event on September 6 from the Hackney Empire. The trio also unveiled the lead single with a video premiere for "Angry" starring actress Sydney Sweeney.

Source: ℗ © 2023 Promotone B.V., under exclusive licence to Universal International Music B.V. / YouTube

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Music Video)

Ever the promoters, the band in tandem with the October 20 release of Hackney Diamonds, surprised a VIP crowd on October 19 at New York City's Racket Club with a roaring set, featuring Lady Gaga on the gospel-tinged epic "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

The forthcoming tour hits most major markets, along with a stop at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. The full tour listing is below. A fan pre-sale begins Nov. 29 at 12 noon local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time here. (Second dates are expected to be added in several cities.)

Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium, Houston​, Texas

Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest, New Orleans​

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona​

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas​, Nevada

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field, Seattle​, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey​

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts​​

Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida​

Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta​, Georgia

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania​

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio​

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High, Denver​, Colorado

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois​

Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia​

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles​, California

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California​

