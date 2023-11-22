The Rolling Stones Will Storm North America in 2024

And the best way to get the message across to the teeming masses is with social media. Here's an announcement via X (formerly Twitter) that some people didn't see coming:

You are reading that right: the tour will be sponsored by AARP ("leading a revolution in the way people view and live life after 50"). While there could be some smirking on the side, this is a perfect link to a band that, let's face it, are a focal point for making it this far in the world of rock: Mick Jagger is 80, Keith Richards is 79 and Ronnie Wood is 76. By contrast, the remaining members — Matt Clifford on keyboards, Darryl Jones, 61, on bass, and drummer Steve Jordan, 66 — are relatively young'uns.

When the Rolling Stones closed their 2022 tour—named Sixty to mark the band's 60th anniversary—on August 3 in Berlin, Germany, Mick Jagger told the crowd that it was the last night of "our European tour" and after a social media post last December 31 with the key words "See you in 2023!!" it seemed to signal something would be on the horizon.