The Rolling Stones Will Storm North America in 2024

As expected and not a minute too soon, The Rolling Stones have revealed the dates for their Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour.
And the best way to get the message across to the teeming masses is with social media. Here's an announcement via X (formerly Twitter) that some people didn't see coming:
You are reading that right: the tour will be sponsored by AARP ("leading a revolution in the way people view and live life after 50"). While there could be some smirking on the side, this is a perfect link to a band that, let's face it, are a focal point for making it this far in the world of rock: Mick Jagger is 80, Keith Richards is 79 and Ronnie Wood is 76. By contrast, the remaining members — Matt Clifford on keyboards, Darryl Jones, 61, on bass, and drummer Steve Jordan, 66 — are relatively young'uns.
When the Rolling Stones closed their 2022 tour—named Sixty to mark the band's 60th anniversary—on August 3 in Berlin, Germany, Mick Jagger told the crowd that it was the last night of "our European tour" and after a social media post last December 31 with the key words "See you in 2023!!" it seemed to signal something would be on the horizon.
Expectations were high in August when the band started to tease images associated with Hackney, a borough located in London. The official word then came when The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon hosted a livestream event on September 6 from the Hackney Empire. The trio also unveiled the lead single with a video premiere for "Angry" starring actress Sydney Sweeney.
Ever the promoters, the band in tandem with the October 20 release of Hackney Diamonds, surprised a VIP crowd on October 19 at New York City's Racket Club with a roaring set, featuring Lady Gaga on the gospel-tinged epic "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."
The forthcoming tour hits most major markets, along with a stop at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. The full tour listing is below. A fan pre-sale begins Nov. 29 at 12 noon local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time here. (Second dates are expected to be added in several cities.)
Sunday, April 28, 2024 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Thursday, May 2, 2024 Jazz Fest, New Orleans
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Saturday, May 11, 2024 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Thursday, May 23, 2024 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Thursday, May 30, 2024 Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
Monday, June 3, 2024 Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Friday, June 7, 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 15, 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Thursday, June 20, 2024 Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Thursday, June 27, 2024 Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Friday, July 5, 2024 BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California