Third Annual David Bowie World Fan Convention Commences in July at Liverpool's St. George's Hall

Bowie superfans unite! The 2024 edition of the David Bowie World Fan Convention, aka BowieCon, is confirmed for the weekend of July 26 – 28 at Liverpool's historic St. George's Hall.

Source: Sunday People/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Bowie apparently can't hear the crowd at Live Aid, July 1985.

In a year of plentiful Bowie anniversaries – 55 years since David Bowie, 45 years since Lodger, 40 since Tonight and 25 years since Hours – the theme for this year's BowieCon is his 1974 album Diamond Dogs. And the guests scheduled to appear are as diverse as Bowie's own storied and genre-bending music. To run down just a few: Ava Cherry was a Chicago-based singer and model, who met Bowie in New York in 1972 during her stint as a club waitress. Bowie was in an open marriage with his wife Angela and as time progressed, Cherry became not only his love interest, but collaborator on 1975's Young Americans as part of the the album's standout backing vocal crew, which included Robin Clark and Luther Vandross.

Source: RCA David Bowie - Diamond Dogs (Withdrawn Original Album Artwork), 1974.

Carlos Alomar played on more David Bowie albums than any other musician. It's his iconic work you hear time and again across the years: he crafted the loping guitar riff on "Fame," designed the intros for "Golden Years" and "Stay," and played on the Berlin trilogy, Low, Heroes and Lodger. While he did not play on Bowie's iconic Let's Dance in 1983, he re-joined for the Serious Moonlight tour and the Glass Spider tour. His last recorded work with Bowie was on the bonus track "Fly" from Bowie's 2003 album Reality.

Source: ℗ © Warner Chappell/David Bowie/YouTube David Bowie - Fashion (Official Video)

Other notable Bowie collaborators/contributors at the convention will include Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmanset, guitarist George Murray, singer Dana Gillespie, guitarist Kevin Armstrong, engineer/producer Ken Scott and photographer Denis O'Regan. Suzi Ronson, the wife of the late and legendary Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, will also be present at the event.

Source: Picture sleeve photo © Denis O'Regan David Bowie's 45 single 'Modern Love' from 1983.

Other events will include talks, VIP meet-and-greets, film screenings, exhibitions and performances. There will also be a Bowie Ball, which a press release describes as "an event of fancy dress one-upmanship as the music world has seen since the time of Ziggy Stardust himself, the audacious display of Bowie-centred glitz and glamour will feature DJs playing rarities, hits and in-betweens plus performers and live bands." Daytime events will have artists and photographers, including O'Regan and David Buckley, author of 1999’s biography, Strange Fascination, and Leah Kardos, author of Blackstar Theory: The Last Works of David Bowie, are amongst an anticipated line-up of biographers and critics to join themed conversation panels and Q&As. A curated, high-quality memorabilia marketplace will return and, for the first time, a Bowie Swap Shop will be organized for fans to trade and upgrade their collections of records, clothing and artwork.

Source: Helen Atkinson / Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency Bowie rocks a fine figure at the Glastonbury Festival, 2000.

Tickets for the David Bowie World Fan Convention at Liverpool's St. George's Hall and various venues around the city are on sale here.

