This is a Low: Damon Albarn Reveals Blur to ‘Wrap Up’ Again

After a triumphant – and unexpected – comeback this year, Damon Albarn has signaled that he is once again pulling the plug on Blur.

Speaking to the French magazine Les Inrockuptibles (as reported by Far Out), he described the 2023 reunion as a “beautiful success” but revealed that he now plans to step back from the band he formed in 1988 with childhood friend Graham Coxon until further notice.

“It is time to wrap up this campaign,” he told the magazine. “It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honor to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah.

“I’m not saying I won’t do it again, it was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”

Blur surprised fans in late 2022 when they announced their return from an effective eight-year hiatus with two headlining dates at London's 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium. The July 2023 gigs – with support coming from Paul Weller, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, The Selector and Jockstrap – were rapturously received; Mojo described them as “celebratory as it’s possible to be” and Louder Than War claimed: “It’s clear Blur are on top form… it’s not about nostalgia. Rather, it’s a momentous celebration of dreams coming true and different lives colliding.”

Blur also performed an intimate concert for Radio 2 in front of just 300 fans at the BBC’s Maida Vale studios, at which Albarn told the crowd: “We all love each other, right?”