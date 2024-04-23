Thom Yorke Debuts a Pair of Songs From His Soundtrack for Daniele Luchetti's Upcoming Film 'Confidenza'

Back in January, Q reported on how Radiohead/the Smile frontman Thom Yorke was in the process of working with director Daniele Luchetti for the latter's film, Confidenza. At the time, there was no set release date for the collaboration, but it's now been confirmed that the album will be released digitally on April 26, with the physical release - on both CD and vinyl - set to be issued on July 12. In an effort to tease the impending arrival of the album, Yorke has released two songs from the 12-track release: "Knife Edge" and "Prize Giving."

Source: MEGA Yorke first collaborated with Luchetti on the documentary 'Codice Carla.'

Yorke and Luchetti first collaborated on the documentary Codice Carla, a documentary about Carla Fracci, Italy’s grand dame of ballet, but that score was done with Yorke basically working on his own. For this particular collaboration, Yorke worked hand in hand with Luchetti, watching the dailies; Luchetti would tell Yorke whatever subtext he'd provided to the actors to deliver within their performances. “We always found a way in sideways; building the music more through the subtext than through the narrative itself,” Luchetti told Variety “We were constantly searching for something that sounded a bit off.” The end result consists of classical orchestral strings and a jazz orchestra, as well as a substantial electronic music component. The full track listing for the soundtrack is as follows: 01 The Big City 02 Knife Edge 03 Letting Down Gently 04 Secret Clarinet 05 In the Trees 06 Prize Giving 07 Four Ways in Time 08 Confidenza 09 Nosebleed Nuptials 10 Bunch of Flowers 11 A Silent Scream 12 On the Ledge

Yorke first got his feet wet as a composer of film scores with 2018's remake of Suspiria by director Luca Guadagnino. In an interview with NPR at the time of that film's release, Yorke admitted that he'd actually been approached about doing a score prior to that, and for a particularly notable film. "I was tentatively asked to do Fight Club back in the day, but I wasn't really capable of doing a score at that point," said Yorke. "I'm not sure I'm capable now, but here I am! There was something about the way Luca asked me, the confidence he had that I could actually do it. If was ever going to get stuck into doing a soundtrack, this felt like a really nice place to start — a horror film about such a strange subject." Yorke also acknowledged that the Suspiria score ended up coming out more like a proper album than he'd anticipated. "I'm surprised how much of an album it ended up being," he said. "Because you are working to someone else's request, and you don't expect that you would feel such a strong sense of identification, or that things would hold together in their own way. I was really excited when I discovered that what Luca had done was push me into these odd places, and that I was going to somewhere darker than I realized. In the context of what I've done before, that was a blessing — a way to find something new, that you didn't know existed."

