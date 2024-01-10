Thomas Bangalter, Late of Daft Punk, Announced as Composer of Score for Upcoming Salvador Dali Biopic, 'DAAAAAALÍ'

“Let’s start 2024 with something very special!” said the post. “Thrilled to welcome Thomas Bangalter on Ed Banger records for the release of the original soundtrack of DAAAAAALÍ.”

DAAAAAALI, the upcoming biopic about Salvador Dali and a film purported to be just as surreal as the artist who serves as its subject, will be scored by former Daft Punk-er Thomas Bangalter. The news of the score’s impending release was formally announced via the Instagram of Ed Banger Records , which will be releasing the soundtrack of the film.

Written and directed by Quentin Dupieux (or, as he’s known in DJ circles, Mr. Oizo), DAAAAAALÍ is scheduled for release on February 7 and stars Gilles Lellouche, Edouard Baer, Jonathan Cohen, Pio Marmai, and Didier Flamand as Salvador Dali. (See, we told you it was going to be surreal...) The film revolves around a French journalist (Anais Demoustier) who meets with Dali on a number of occasions in what proves to be a failed attempt at moving forward with a documentary project.

The news that Bangalter would be penning the film’s score was actually announced back in August, but the post from Ed Banger Records is the first word as to where it would be released.

Although DAAAAAALÍ has obviously yet to enter wide release, having been delayed from its original planned theatrical release on November 1, 2023, it was screened out of competition at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where premiered on September 7. It currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with perhaps the most intriguing review synopsis coming courtesy of Sarah Manvel of Critic’s Notebook: