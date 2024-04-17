Watch Footage of Timothée Chalamet Singing as Bob Dylan for New Biopic

Timothée Chalamet is playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown from director James Mangold. After being delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the movie officially began shooting in March. We've already gotten glimpses of Chalamet in character as Dylan — and now we get to hear him as Dylan, too.

Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Chalamet will play Dylan in James Mangold's film 'A Complete Unknown.'

Instead of lip-syncing to Dylan's recordings, Chalamet is doing all of his own singing for the film, just as he did in last year's movie musical Wonka. And on Monday, as NJ.com reports, Chalamet traveled to Echo Lake Park in Mountainside, New Jersey to film a scene where Dylan and Joan Baez perform together at the 1963 Monterey Folk Festival. Footage of Chalamet as Dylan and Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro performing together has emerged, and you can hear them singing and playing guitar below.

Timothée Chalamet, as Bob Dylan, and Monica Barbaro, as Joan Baez, were spotted filming a scene together yesterday in New Jersey for James Mangold’s upcoming biopic.



More about the film: https://t.co/rTVnIiGika pic.twitter.com/JSX4ZFcPUb — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many people have already taken to social media to share their thoughts and opinions — including criticism that the microphone Chalamet is singing into wasn't introduced until 1965. At the real-life Monterey Folk Festival in May 1963, days before the release of Dylan's second studio album The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, Dylan and Baez performed a duet of Dylan's song "With God on Our Side." They performed the duet again a few months later at the Newport Folk Festival in July 1963. You can watch video of that performance below for comparison.

A Complete Unknown follows Bob Dylan's early career leading up to the infamous "Dylan goes electric" moment during his set at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. The film was originally called Going Electric before it was retitled after a lyric from "Like a Rolling Stone." "I've spent several, wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to [Dylan]. I have a script that's personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves movies," director James Mangold said in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast last summer. "By the way, it's not really a Bob Dylan biopic," he added. "The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it, is it's about ... as in all cases I think the best true-life movies are never cradle-to-grave, but they're about a very specific moment. In this case, it might sound Altman-esque, but it's a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time."

Source: MEGA 'A Complete Unknown' follows Bob Dylan's early career leading up to the infamous "Dylan goes electric" moment in 1965.

Mangold is no stranger to biographical dramas. In addition to Girl, Interrupted, Logan, and last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, he directed the well-received 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line and 2019's Ford v Ferrari. Aside from Chalamet and Barbaro, the cast of A Complete Unknown includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo — a character based on Dylan's girlfriend Suze Rotolo, who appeared on the cover of Dylan's 1963 album The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.

