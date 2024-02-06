Toby Keith, Platinum-Selling Country Singer Behind 'Red Solo Cup' Has Died

Country singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

A statement on his website said: “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The singer had previously revealed he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022, calling the condition “debilitating”. He had been receiving chemotherapy, radiation and and said he was "comfortable with whatever happened" with his illness.