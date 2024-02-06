Toby Keith, Platinum-Selling Country Singer Behind 'Red Solo Cup' Has Died

Country singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.
A statement on his website said: “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”
The singer had previously revealed he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022, calling the condition “debilitating”. He had been receiving chemotherapy, radiation and and said he was "comfortable with whatever happened" with his illness.
After releasing his debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” which reached No. 1 in 1993, he racked up a dozen top 10 albums - or 14 if you count his best-of collections - in the Billboard 200, four of which topped the chart. He also amassed 15 top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the legendary "Red Solo Cup."
His post 9/11 song song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” made him a household name and he went on to perform hundreds of shows for members of the U.S. armed forces in conflict zones including Afghanistan and Iraq, though denied that politics played a part in those gigs, telling CNN in 2010: “There’s not one single thing political about supporting the troops.”
He last performed at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023, where he was awarded the Country Icon Award.
He is survived by wife Tricia, and three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen. A full obituary will follow.