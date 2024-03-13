Tokyo Police Club Calling It Quits, Issues New Songs and Plots Farewell Tour Ahead of Breakup

Long-running Canadian indie outfit Tokyo Police Club recently announced that the group would be calling it quits, nearly 20 years years after forming. On March 12, however, the group revealed it does not intend to go gently, releasing two new singles and announcing a spate of fall tour dates before bringing down the curtain. The group's new tracks, "Just a Scratch" and "Catch Me if You Can," are out now. Tickets for the group's farewell tour go on sale on Friday, March 15.

The group's first album, 'Elephant Shell,' came out in 2008.

Formed in 2005 in the Toronto area, Tokyo Police Club released a series of EPs prior to their full-length debut, 2008's Elephant Shell, which won them a series of major festival bookings and the first of their three appearances on The Late Show With David Letterman. The band had its greatest U.S. success with second album, 2010's Champ. The group's last album was TPC, released in 2018. Announcing the two farewell songs on X (formerly known as Twitter), the band wrote: "TPC started in the first place because we LOVED SONGS, and we loved to hang out in the basement and make up songs together… and since then we've spent millions and millions of hours doing it. "I boasted earlier, and will boast again in the future, that TPC has a no skips catalog and i am proud to add these last two entries to it. I'm imagining listening to them really loud in somebody's parents car (almost always josh’s or greg’s, huge shout out to them), driving from the restaurant to go jam."

lets get this show on the road... one last time.



THE FINAL TOUR is your LAST CHANCE to see us play all your TPC favs live (and OUR last chance to play them 😭). assemble your 2010 crew and lets have one more party 🤘



TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY: https://t.co/ffE0wiDslF pic.twitter.com/Pq0ZiLNy2J — Tokyo Police Club (@TokyoPoliceClub) March 12, 2024

Guitarist Josh Hook issued a statement on the band's upcoming retirement, saying: "We have been so fortunate and privileged to have been able to share our music but even more to have had personal moments shared with us — from graduations to birthdays and onstage proposals. To still see the same familiar faces who have been coming out since the beginning of our touring days and to be connected with so many people through music over almost 20 years of life is truly an honor. This final tour will be the best retirement party anyone could ask for. Thank you so much for being with us on this wild ride.”

The band will wind down its career with four sold-out shows in its native Toronto.

Check out the band's final tour dates below: 7/4 Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest 8/1 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom 9/14 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom 9/17 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre 9/18 Edmonton, AB - Midway 9/20 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile 9/21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall 9/23 San Francisco, CA - August Hall 9/24 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory 9/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater 9/28 San Diego, CA - House of Blues 9/29 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater 10/30 Denver, CO - Summit 11/1 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre 11/2 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre 11/3 Chicago, IL - House of Blues 11/5 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant 11/7 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall 11/8 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre 11/9 Austin, TX - Emo’s 11/11 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre 11/12 Charleston, SC - Music Farm 11/14 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre 11/15 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl 11/16 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club 11/19 New York, NY - Irving Plaza 11/26 Toronto, ON - History 11/27 Toronto, ON - History 11/28 Toronto, ON - History 11/29 Toronto, ON - History