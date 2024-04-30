Tony Awards 2024: 1970s Rock Play 'Stereophonic' and 'Hell's Kitchen' by Alicia Keys Rack Up 13 Nominations Each

The 1970s rock play Stereophonic and Alicia Keys' musical Hell's Kitchen are leading the pack ahead of the the 2024 Tony Awards. Both projects earned 13 nominations. This year's winners will be announced during a ceremony on Sunday, June 16.

Stereophonic, a play about a fictional band scored by former Arcade Fire member Will Butler, set a record for the most nominations received by a play. The production itself earned Best Play, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Orchestrations nods. Butler is nominated for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) and five cast members are up for Best Performance. Hell's Kitchen is a loosely autobiographical musical about Keys' childhood in New York City. The pop star wrote all the music and lyrics. The production is up for Best Musical, Best Direction, Best Book, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. Maleah Joi Moon also received a Best Performance by a Leading Actress nomination for her portrayal of the Keys-inspired protagonist Ali. Hell's Kitchen is just three nominations short of an all-time record for a musical. Hamilton received 16 nods in 2016.

Sufjan Stevens is also in the mix this year, even if the artist himself isn't nominated. Illinoise, an adaptation of his critically-acclaimed 2005 concept album, earned Best Musical, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography and Best Orchestration nods. Here Lies Love, a musical from former Talking Heads frontman David Bryne and Fatboy Slim, earned four nominations. The play about former Filipino first lady Imelda Marcos is up for Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For Theatre, Best Scenic Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Choreography. The winners of this year's Tony Awards will be announced on Sunday, June 16 during a ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Playbill has compiled a wide array of nominee reactions. "I feel great. What can I say?" Butler said of his work on Stereophonic. "It's been a very lovely morning. I knew people liked it, and I hoped to get one, but I also recognize that there's a lot of great musicals. It's not a musical, but it's so lovely to have the work recognized."

Tom Kitt, a co-orchestrator for Hell's Kitchen, also provided a statement to the outlet. "It’s been one of the greatest thrills of my life to collaborate with Alicia Keys on her incredible music," he said. "I also want to congratulate the entire brilliant company of Hell’s Kitchen whose artistry inspired my work every step of the way." Timo Andres, the Best Orchestration nominee for Illinoise, also provided a statement. "It’s been an honor to work on Illinoise and help Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury shepherd Sufjan Steven’s wonderful songs from album to stage," he told Playbill.