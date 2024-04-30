Q's U.K. Festivals Guide 2024 – Your Essential Summer Round Up

The Great Escape
When? May 15-18
Where? Brighton Beach, Brighton and Hove
Who? BabyMorocco, Cardinals, Darren Kiely, Eaves Wilder, Gia Ford, No Windows, Aka Kelzz, Baby Said, Corridor and Picture Parlour… and about 490 others.
Why? The Brighton-based celebration of new and rising artists is where you’ll catch the next big thing, with 500 emerging artists from all over the world in over 30 venues across the city and a pop-up site on Brighton Beach.
How? 3 Day Festival Ticket from £102.75, greatescapefestival.com
Bearded Theory
When? May 22-26
Where? Catton Hall, Derbyshire
Who? Jane’s Addiction (in a U.K. festival exclusive), Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Dinosaur Jr., Bob Vylan, New Model Army, The Big Moon, Wargasm, 808 State, Bez’s Acid House, Utah Saints...
Why? Well even apart from the twin joys of Jane’s Addiction and “Bez’s Acid House” this family-friendly festival has previously won U.K.’s Best Family Festival and last year was shortlisted for Music Week’s Festival of the Year.
How? Weekend tickets from £220, beardedtheory.co.uk
Wychwood Festival
When? May 31-June 2
Where? Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham
Who? Texas, Ocean Colour Scene, Sister Sledge, the Feeling, The Hoosiers, Stornoway, Peter Hook & the Light, Lightning Seeds, the Coral…
Why? Another one pitched firmly at families, as well as the distinctly nostalgic music line-up there are workshops and plenty of children’s activities including a “literature tent.”
How? Adult weekend with camping from £179.50, day tickets from £54.50, wychwoodfestival.com
Parklife
When? June 8-9
Where? Heaton Park, Manchester
Who? Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus, Becky Hill, Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Sugababes, Rudimental, Nia Archives, Digga D, Kenya Grace…
Why? A must for fans of dance, electronic and hip hop with a seriously impressive – and extensive – bill.
How? From £148.50 weekend, £89 day ticket, parklife.uk.com
Summer Sessions
When? Various weekends June 13 – July 14
Where? Plymouth, Southampton, Bedford, Chepstow, Derby
Who? Tom Jones, Blondie, Madness, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Avril Lavigne, Kaiser Chiefs, Shania Twain, Sophie Ellis-Bextor…
Why? A series of mini-festivals strung out across the country, with a mostly nostalgic, feel-good vibe rather than anything too, y’know, cool. Check website for location-specific line-ups.
How? Log on to smmrsessions.com for individual ticket prices.
Download
When? June 14-16
Where? Donington Park, Leicestershire
Who? Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold, Royal Blood, the Offspring, Sum 41, Bowling For Soup, Tom Morello, Electric Callboy…
Why? The legendary festival is a must for any fan of heavy rock or metal, and this year’s line-up is typically top-tier.
How? Tickets from £300 (weekend camping); downloadfestival.co.uk
Meltdown
When? June 14-23
Where? Southbank Centre, London
Who? Chaka Khan, Nu Civilisation Orchestra, Todrick Hall, Speakers Corner Quartet, Guildhall Orchestra, Incognito, Morcheeba…
Why? With Chaka Khan curating proceedings this year, the U.K.’s longest artist-curated music festival’s usual eclecticism is sure to have a funky twist.
How? Details and ticket prices from southbankcentre.co.uk
Isle of Wight
When? June 20-23
Where? Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight
Who? The Pretenders, Suede, Johnny Marr, Feeder, the Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Green Day, the Streets, Keane, Blossoms…
Why? Just look at the line-up! Plus there’s S Club, McFly and Natalie Imbruglia for the poppier punter.
How? Weekend tickets from £270, isleofwightfestival.com
Glastonbury
When? June 26-30
Where? Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
Who? SZA, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Shania Twain, Little Simz, IDLES, the National, Fontaines D.C., Orbital, Faithless…
Why? Err, hello? Glastonbury?
How? Tickets are now sold out and the days of hopping the fence are sadly long gone. But expect extensive coverage across the BBC.
BST
When? June 28-July 14
Where? Hyde Park, London
Who? SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Stray Kids..
Why? Stretching throughout the summer, the series of “day festivals” has a bit of something for everyone… and you get to go home to your own bed at the end of the night.
How? Individual dates and ticket prices from bst-hydepark.com
Lytham Festival
When? July 3-7
Where? Lytham Green, Lytham St. Anne’s, Lancashire
Who? Hozier, Courteeners, Shania Twain, Rag’N’Bone Man, the Kooks, Madness, Rick Astley, James, Johnny Marr, Brittany Howard...
Why? On the banks of the Ribble Estuary, this formerly one-night concert has expanded into a five night extravaganza, hosting 100,000 people in total.
How? Day tickets from £49, lythamfestival.com
The Wolfe Tones
When? July 5
Where? Finsbury Park, London
Who? The Wolfe Tones, the Undertones, the Sharon Shannon Big Band, the Scratch, Brògeal
Why? The venerable and VERY Irish band are signing off a 60-year career with a 45,000-strong Celtic shindig in North London.
How? Tickets £49.50 via Ticketmaster
2000 Trees
When? July 10-13
Where? Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Who? The Gaslight Anthem, the Chats, Don Broco, Manchester Orchestra, Bob Vylan, Frank Turner, Nova Twins, Death From Above 1979, the Mysterines, Lambrini Girls…
Why? The community-rooted festival claims to be an extended “family gathering,” based around "a sense of common culture, kinship and collective wellbeing.” Which sounds good to us.
How? Weekend tickets from £196.50, 2000trees.co.uk
TRANSMT
When? July 12-14
Where? Glasgow Green, Glasgow
Who? Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Garbage, Courteeners, Chase & Status, the Snuts, Blossoms, Sugababes, Example…
Why? This non-camping celebration not only has a stellar line-up, but traditionally one of the most up-for-it crowds on the summer circuit, all in the heart of Glasgow.
How? Day tickets from £105, trnsmtfest.com
Wireless
When? July 12-14
Where? Finsbury Park, London
Who? Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Future, 21 Savage, J Hus, Asake, Gunna, Doja Cat, Rema, Tyla, Digga D, Uncle Waffles, Vanessa Bling…
Why? One for the hip-hop heads, Wireless brings together rap, R&B, Afrobeats and much more.
How? From £95.60; wirelessfestival.co.uk
WOMAD
When? July 25-28
Where? Charlton Park, Wiltshire
Who? Young Fathers, Sampa the Great, Alison Goldfrapp, Deerhoof, Bala Desejo, O., Sangjaru., Def MaMa Def, Moonchild Sanelly…
Why? With the focus on an international, eclectic line-up and plenty of family-friendly vibes, WOMAD is one of the summer’s most laid-back festival experiences.
How? Weekend tickets from £260.00; womad.co.uk
Camp Bestival Dorset
When? July 25-28
Where? Lulworth Castle, Dorset
Who? McFly, Paloma Faith, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Orbital, Jake Shears, James Arthur, the Darkness, Sophie Ellis-Bextor…
Why? Designed by families especially for families, Camp Bestival combines all the fun of a fantastic family camping holiday with a strictly feelgood music line-up.
How? Weekend tickets from £232, dorset.campbestival.net
Latitude
When? July 25-28
Where? Henham Park, Suffolk
Who? Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Orbital, Rick Astley, Sara Pascoe, Nile Rodgers & Chic…
Why? The eclectic bill, along with a laid-back atmosphere, makes Latitude a favorite for families and the less-hardcore festival-goer.
How? Weekend adult from £308 and day tickets from £110, latitudefestival.com
Truck
When? July 26-28
Where? Hill Farm, Oxfordshire
Who? Jamie T, Wet Leg, the Streets, the Kooks, IDLES, Sea Girls, the Snuts, Katy B, Bob Vylan…
Why? Originally started as an indie, non-commercial alternative to the festival circuit, Truck has grown into a destination in its own right and a rite of passage for home counties kids yet to graduate to the Reading Festival.
How? From £140, truckfestival.com
Wilderness
When? August 1-4
Where? Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire
Who? Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless, Bicep presents Chroma, Jessie Ware, Barry Can’t Swim, Alison Goldfrapp, De La Soul, The Kelsey Brothers, Bjorn Again, Craig Charles…
Why? One of the Cotswolds’ “posh” festivals, Wilderness is nonetheless undeniably lovely, with comedy, children’s workshops and cookery alongside the music.
How? Weekend general camping £278, wildernessfestival.com
Kendall Calling
When? August 1-4
Where? Lowther Deer Park, Lake District
Who? Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the Streets, Paolo Nutini, Paul Heaton, Keane, Sugababes, Declan McKenna, the Reytons, Feeder…
Why? Set in the beautiful Lake District and with a bill as extensive as it is eclectic, be sure to check out Tim Peaks Diner for secret sets by big names, curated by Tim Burgess.
How? Weekend tickets from £199, kendalcalling.co.uk
Boardmasters
When? August 7-11
Where? Newquay, Cornwall
Who? Stormzy, Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Bicep, Chroma, Tom Odell, Nia Archives, Kenya Grace, Sam Fender, Katy B, Songer, Andy C, Overmono, Kate Nash, Los Bitchos…
Why? Starting as a surfing competition, Boardmasters has grown into a five-day celebration of music, surf and beach lifestyle on the beautiful Cornish coast.
How? Weekend tickets from £279; boardmasters.com
Camp Bestival Shropshire
When? August 15-18
Where? Weston Park, Shropshire
Who? Rick Astley, Paloma Faith, Faithless, McFly, Orbital, Jake Shears, the Darkness, Level 42, the Magic Numbers
Why? It’s the same family-friendly vibe as Camp Bestival Dorset, basically, but a couple of hundred miles north.
How? Weekend tickets from £210, shropshire.campbestival.net
Green Man
When? August 15-18
Where? Crickhowell, South Wales
Who? Sampha, Big Thief, Sleaford Mods, Jon Hopkins, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Explosions in the Sky, Arlo Parks, Ezra Collective, Mount Kimbie, Devendra Banhart, Nadine Shah…
Why? One of the few non-Glasto festivals to sell out before the line-up is announced, the dazzling breadth of musical genres, plus comedy and even science, makes Green Man one of the summer highlights.
How? Sold out, but check for resales, greenman.net
All Points East
When? August 16-18, August 23-25
Where? Victoria Park, London
Who? Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Loyle Carner, Nas, Ezra Collective, Mitski, TV Girl, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, the Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, the Decemberists, Gossip, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub…
Why? Six days of music and activities with a stunning line-up across multiple genres over two consecutive weekends… just be sure to pick your day(s) carefully and you can’t be disappointed.
How? From £80, on sale now, allpointseastfestival.com
Reading & Leeds
When? August 21-25
Where? Bramham Park, Wetherby / Little John’s Farm, Reading
Who? Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink 182, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Spiritbox, Skrillex, Raye, Fred Again, Digga D…
Why? Reading & Leeds, taking place over the same weekend and sharing a line-up, has become one of the summer’s biggest festivals, and with an especially strong line-up this year, looks to be a must-see.
How? Weekend tickets from £325 and day tickets from £115 via ReadingLeedsFestival.com
Creamfields
When? August 22-25
Where? Daresbury, Cheshire
Who? Calvin Harris, Jamie Jones, Sub Focus, Tiësto, Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Dimension, Charlie Sparks, Barry Can’t Swim, Solomun, Pete Tong, Franky Wah, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte…
Why? One of the biggest dance music festivals on the calendar, Creamfields boasts some of the best-known DJs on the world circuit – along with a brand new 30,000 capacity indoor stage.
How? Sold out, check creamfields.com for resales.
The Big Feastival
When? August 23-25
Where? Alex James’ farm, Kingham, The Cotswolds
Who? Snow Patrol, Johnny Marr, Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Ash, CMAT, Cat Burns, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Nash, Scouting for Girls, the Cuban Brothers, Joel Corry, plus Q’s U.K. Editor DJ Dom’s Indie Disco…
Why? Apart from the chance to see Q's U.K. editor DJ Dom’s Indie Disco, you mean? The Big Feastival is one of the most laid-back, family-friendly festivals you’re ever likely to encounter. Plus there’s always the chance of hanging out with Alex James himself.
How? Weekend camping tickets from £198.95, thebigfeastival.com
End of the Road
When? August 29-September 1
Where? Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury
Who? IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray, Bonnie Prince Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, Richard Hawley, English Teacher, Sprints, NewDad…
Why? End of the Road is a diverse celebration of the arts, spanning music, comedy, literature, film and more. And after it's over... so is the summer. Hope you remembered about the sunscreen thing.
How? Last few weekend tickets £255, endoftheroadfestival.com