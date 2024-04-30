Q's U.K. Festivals Guide 2024 – Your Essential Summer Round Up

The Great Escape

Source: press

When? May 15-18 Where? Brighton Beach, Brighton and Hove Who? BabyMorocco, Cardinals, Darren Kiely, Eaves Wilder, Gia Ford, No Windows, Aka Kelzz, Baby Said, Corridor and Picture Parlour… and about 490 others. Why? The Brighton-based celebration of new and rising artists is where you’ll catch the next big thing, with 500 emerging artists from all over the world in over 30 venues across the city and a pop-up site on Brighton Beach. How? 3 Day Festival Ticket from £102.75, greatescapefestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Bearded Theory

Source: Justin Ng/Landmark Media / Landmark Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Wychwood Festival

Source: Marta Szczesniak/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When? May 31-June 2 Where? Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham Who? Texas, Ocean Colour Scene, Sister Sledge, the Feeling, The Hoosiers, Stornoway, Peter Hook & the Light, Lightning Seeds, the Coral… Why? Another one pitched firmly at families, as well as the distinctly nostalgic music line-up there are workshops and plenty of children’s activities including a “literature tent.” How? Adult weekend with camping from £179.50, day tickets from £54.50, wychwoodfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Parklife

Source: mega

When? June 8-9 Where? Heaton Park, Manchester Who? Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus, Becky Hill, Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Sugababes, Rudimental, Nia Archives, Digga D, Kenya Grace… Why? A must for fans of dance, electronic and hip hop with a seriously impressive – and extensive – bill. How? From £148.50 weekend, £89 day ticket, parklife.uk.com

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Sessions

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Download

Source: Kenny Brown/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

Meltdown

Source: JO METSON SCOTT

When? June 14-23 Where? Southbank Centre, London Who? Chaka Khan, Nu Civilisation Orchestra, Todrick Hall, Speakers Corner Quartet, Guildhall Orchestra, Incognito, Morcheeba… Why? With Chaka Khan curating proceedings this year, the U.K.’s longest artist-curated music festival’s usual eclecticism is sure to have a funky twist. How? Details and ticket prices from southbankcentre.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Isle of Wight

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Glastonbury

Source: wenn/mega

Article continues below advertisement

BST

Source: wenn/mega

When? June 28-July 14 Where? Hyde Park, London Who? SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Stray Kids.. Why? Stretching throughout the summer, the series of “day festivals” has a bit of something for everyone… and you get to go home to your own bed at the end of the night. How? Individual dates and ticket prices from bst-hydepark.com

Article continues below advertisement

Lytham Festival

Source: Dan Regan / Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When? July 3-7 Where? Lytham Green, Lytham St. Anne’s, Lancashire Who? Hozier, Courteeners, Shania Twain, Rag’N’Bone Man, the Kooks, Madness, Rick Astley, James, Johnny Marr, Brittany Howard... Why? On the banks of the Ribble Estuary, this formerly one-night concert has expanded into a five night extravaganza, hosting 100,000 people in total. How? Day tickets from £49, lythamfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

The Wolfe Tones

Source: press

When? July 5 Where? Finsbury Park, London Who? The Wolfe Tones, the Undertones, the Sharon Shannon Big Band, the Scratch, Brògeal Why? The venerable and VERY Irish band are signing off a 60-year career with a 45,000-strong Celtic shindig in North London. How? Tickets £49.50 via Ticketmaster

Article continues below advertisement

2000 Trees

Source: mega

When? July 10-13 Where? Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire Who? The Gaslight Anthem, the Chats, Don Broco, Manchester Orchestra, Bob Vylan, Frank Turner, Nova Twins, Death From Above 1979, the Mysterines, Lambrini Girls… Why? The community-rooted festival claims to be an extended “family gathering,” based around "a sense of common culture, kinship and collective wellbeing.” Which sounds good to us. How? Weekend tickets from £196.50, 2000trees.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

TRANSMT

Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When? July 12-14 Where? Glasgow Green, Glasgow Who? Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Garbage, Courteeners, Chase & Status, the Snuts, Blossoms, Sugababes, Example… Why? This non-camping celebration not only has a stellar line-up, but traditionally one of the most up-for-it crowds on the summer circuit, all in the heart of Glasgow. How? Day tickets from £105, trnsmtfest.com

Article continues below advertisement

Wireless

Source: Ben Awin

When? July 12-14 Where? Finsbury Park, London Who? Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Future, 21 Savage, J Hus, Asake, Gunna, Doja Cat, Rema, Tyla, Digga D, Uncle Waffles, Vanessa Bling… Why? One for the hip-hop heads, Wireless brings together rap, R&B, Afrobeats and much more. How? From £95.60; wirelessfestival.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

WOMAD

Source: mega

When? July 25-28 Where? Charlton Park, Wiltshire Who? Young Fathers, Sampa the Great, Alison Goldfrapp, Deerhoof, Bala Desejo, O., Sangjaru., Def MaMa Def, Moonchild Sanelly… Why? With the focus on an international, eclectic line-up and plenty of family-friendly vibes, WOMAD is one of the summer’s most laid-back festival experiences. How? Weekend tickets from £260.00; womad.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Camp Bestival Dorset

Source: set.campbestival.net

When? July 25-28 Where? Lulworth Castle, Dorset Who? McFly, Paloma Faith, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Orbital, Jake Shears, James Arthur, the Darkness, Sophie Ellis-Bextor… Why? Designed by families especially for families, Camp Bestival combines all the fun of a fantastic family camping holiday with a strictly feelgood music line-up. How? Weekend tickets from £232, dorset.campbestival.net

Article continues below advertisement

Latitude

Source: Luke Dyson

When? July 25-28 Where? Henham Park, Suffolk Who? Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Orbital, Rick Astley, Sara Pascoe, Nile Rodgers & Chic… Why? The eclectic bill, along with a laid-back atmosphere, makes Latitude a favorite for families and the less-hardcore festival-goer. How? Weekend adult from £308 and day tickets from £110, latitudefestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Truck

Source: Neil Lupin/WENN

When? July 26-28 Where? Hill Farm, Oxfordshire Who? Jamie T, Wet Leg, the Streets, the Kooks, IDLES, Sea Girls, the Snuts, Katy B, Bob Vylan… Why? Originally started as an indie, non-commercial alternative to the festival circuit, Truck has grown into a destination in its own right and a rite of passage for home counties kids yet to graduate to the Reading Festival. How? From £140, truckfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Wilderness

Source: Andrew Whitton

When? August 1-4 Where? Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire Who? Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless, Bicep presents Chroma, Jessie Ware, Barry Can’t Swim, Alison Goldfrapp, De La Soul, The Kelsey Brothers, Bjorn Again, Craig Charles… Why? One of the Cotswolds’ “posh” festivals, Wilderness is nonetheless undeniably lovely, with comedy, children’s workshops and cookery alongside the music. How? Weekend general camping £278, wildernessfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Calling

Source: mega

When? August 1-4 Where? Lowther Deer Park, Lake District Who? Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the Streets, Paolo Nutini, Paul Heaton, Keane, Sugababes, Declan McKenna, the Reytons, Feeder… Why? Set in the beautiful Lake District and with a bill as extensive as it is eclectic, be sure to check out Tim Peaks Diner for secret sets by big names, curated by Tim Burgess. How? Weekend tickets from £199, kendalcalling.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Boardmasters

Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

When? August 7-11 Where? Newquay, Cornwall Who? Stormzy, Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Bicep, Chroma, Tom Odell, Nia Archives, Kenya Grace, Sam Fender, Katy B, Songer, Andy C, Overmono, Kate Nash, Los Bitchos… Why? Starting as a surfing competition, Boardmasters has grown into a five-day celebration of music, surf and beach lifestyle on the beautiful Cornish coast. How? Weekend tickets from £279; boardmasters.com

Article continues below advertisement

Camp Bestival Shropshire

Source: rbp MEGA

When? August 15-18 Where? Weston Park, Shropshire Who? Rick Astley, Paloma Faith, Faithless, McFly, Orbital, Jake Shears, the Darkness, Level 42, the Magic Numbers Why? It’s the same family-friendly vibe as Camp Bestival Dorset, basically, but a couple of hundred miles north. How? Weekend tickets from £210, shropshire.campbestival.net

Article continues below advertisement

Green Man

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

All Points East

Source: Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/Nadya Murillo/EELG/mega

Article continues below advertisement

Reading & Leeds

Source: mega

When? August 21-25 Where? Bramham Park, Wetherby / Little John’s Farm, Reading Who? Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink 182, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Spiritbox, Skrillex, Raye, Fred Again, Digga D… Why? Reading & Leeds, taking place over the same weekend and sharing a line-up, has become one of the summer’s biggest festivals, and with an especially strong line-up this year, looks to be a must-see. How? Weekend tickets from £325 and day tickets from £115 via ReadingLeedsFestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Creamfields

Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

When? August 22-25 Where? Daresbury, Cheshire Who? Calvin Harris, Jamie Jones, Sub Focus, Tiësto, Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Dimension, Charlie Sparks, Barry Can’t Swim, Solomun, Pete Tong, Franky Wah, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte… Why? One of the biggest dance music festivals on the calendar, Creamfields boasts some of the best-known DJs on the world circuit – along with a brand new 30,000 capacity indoor stage. How? Sold out, check creamfields.com for resales.

Article continues below advertisement

The Big Feastival

Source: mega

When? August 23-25 Where? Alex James’ farm, Kingham, The Cotswolds Who? Snow Patrol, Johnny Marr, Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Ash, CMAT, Cat Burns, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Nash, Scouting for Girls, the Cuban Brothers, Joel Corry, plus Q’s U.K. Editor DJ Dom’s Indie Disco… Why? Apart from the chance to see Q's U.K. editor DJ Dom’s Indie Disco, you mean? The Big Feastival is one of the most laid-back, family-friendly festivals you’re ever likely to encounter. Plus there’s always the chance of hanging out with Alex James himself. How? Weekend camping tickets from £198.95, thebigfeastival.com

Article continues below advertisement

End of the Road

Source: Sakura/WENN

When? August 29-September 1 Where? Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury Who? IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray, Bonnie Prince Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, Richard Hawley, English Teacher, Sprints, NewDad… Why? End of the Road is a diverse celebration of the arts, spanning music, comedy, literature, film and more. And after it's over... so is the summer. Hope you remembered about the sunscreen thing. How? Last few weekend tickets £255, endoftheroadfestival.com