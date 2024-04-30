Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Shows Festivals > Glastonbury

Q's U.K. Festivals Guide 2024 – Your Essential Summer Round Up

Who to see, when to see them, how to see them, where to see them. And no sensible stuff about remembering sunscreen or not drinking too much. (Always wear sunscreen, kids.)

festival guide
Source: Wenn/MEGA

It's all fun and games until the loos back up, of course...

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Great Escape

the great escape
Source: press

When? May 15-18

Where? Brighton Beach, Brighton and Hove

Who? BabyMorocco, Cardinals, Darren Kiely, Eaves Wilder, Gia Ford, No Windows, Aka Kelzz, Baby Said, Corridor and Picture Parlour… and about 490 others.

Why? The Brighton-based celebration of new and rising artists is where you’ll catch the next big thing, with 500 emerging artists from all over the world in over 30 venues across the city and a pop-up site on Brighton Beach.

How? 3 Day Festival Ticket from £102.75, greatescapefestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Bearded Theory

amyl and the sniffers
Source: Justin Ng/Landmark Media / Landmark Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When? May 22-26

Where? Catton Hall, Derbyshire

Who? Jane’s Addiction (in a U.K. festival exclusive), Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, Dinosaur Jr., Bob Vylan, New Model Army, The Big Moon, Wargasm, 808 State, Bez’s Acid House, Utah Saints...

Why? Well even apart from the twin joys of Jane’s Addiction and “Bez’s Acid House” this family-friendly festival has previously won U.K.’s Best Family Festival and last year was shortlisted for Music Week’s Festival of the Year.

How? Weekend tickets from £220, beardedtheory.co.uk

Wychwood Festival

texas
Source: Marta Szczesniak/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When? May 31-June 2

Where? Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham

Who? Texas, Ocean Colour Scene, Sister Sledge, the Feeling, The Hoosiers, Stornoway, Peter Hook & the Light, Lightning Seeds, the Coral

Why? Another one pitched firmly at families, as well as the distinctly nostalgic music line-up there are workshops and plenty of children’s activities including a “literature tent.”

How? Adult weekend with camping from £179.50, day tickets from £54.50, wychwoodfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Parklife

becky hill
Source: mega

When? June 8-9

Where? Heaton Park, Manchester

Who? Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus, Becky Hill, Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Sugababes, Rudimental, Nia Archives, Digga D, Kenya Grace…

Why? A must for fans of dance, electronic and hip hop with a seriously impressive – and extensive – bill.

How? From £148.50 weekend, £89 day ticket, parklife.uk.com

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Sessions

tom jones
Source: mega

When? Various weekends June 13 – July 14

Where? Plymouth, Southampton, Bedford, Chepstow, Derby

Who? Tom Jones, Blondie, Madness, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Avril Lavigne, Kaiser Chiefs, Shania Twain, Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Why? A series of mini-festivals strung out across the country, with a mostly nostalgic, feel-good vibe rather than anything too, y’know, cool. Check website for location-specific line-ups.

How? Log on to smmrsessions.com for individual ticket prices.

Article continues below advertisement

Download

queens of the stone age
Source: Kenny Brown/Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When? June 14-16

Where? Donington Park, Leicestershire

Who? Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold, Royal Blood, the Offspring, Sum 41, Bowling For Soup, Tom Morello, Electric Callboy…

Why? The legendary festival is a must for any fan of heavy rock or metal, and this year’s line-up is typically top-tier.

How? Tickets from £300 (weekend camping); downloadfestival.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Meltdown

chaka khan
Source: JO METSON SCOTT

When? June 14-23

Where? Southbank Centre, London

Who? Chaka Khan, Nu Civilisation Orchestra, Todrick Hall, Speakers Corner Quartet, Guildhall Orchestra, Incognito, Morcheeba…

Why? With Chaka Khan curating proceedings this year, the U.K.’s longest artist-curated music festival’s usual eclecticism is sure to have a funky twist.

How? Details and ticket prices from southbankcentre.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Isle of Wight

pet shop boys
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When? June 20-23

Where? Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight

Who? The Pretenders, Suede, Johnny Marr, Feeder, the Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Green Day, the Streets, Keane, Blossoms

Why? Just look at the line-up! Plus there’s S Club, McFly and Natalie Imbruglia for the poppier punter.

How? Weekend tickets from £270, isleofwightfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Glastonbury

glastonbury
Source: wenn/mega

When? June 26-30

Where? Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset

Who? SZA, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Shania Twain, Little Simz, IDLES, the National, Fontaines D.C., Orbital, Faithless

Why? Err, hello? Glastonbury?

How? Tickets are now sold out and the days of hopping the fence are sadly long gone. But expect extensive coverage across the BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

BST

kings of leon
Source: wenn/mega

When? June 28-July 14

Where? Hyde Park, London

Who? SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie, Stray Kids..

Why? Stretching throughout the summer, the series of “day festivals” has a bit of something for everyone… and you get to go home to your own bed at the end of the night.

How? Individual dates and ticket prices from bst-hydepark.com

Article continues below advertisement

Lytham Festival

madness
Source: Dan Regan / Mirrorpix/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When? July 3-7

Where? Lytham Green, Lytham St. Anne’s, Lancashire

Who? Hozier, Courteeners, Shania Twain, Rag’N’Bone Man, the Kooks, Madness, Rick Astley, James, Johnny Marr, Brittany Howard...

Why? On the banks of the Ribble Estuary, this formerly one-night concert has expanded into a five night extravaganza, hosting 100,000 people in total.

How? Day tickets from £49, lythamfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

The Wolfe Tones

wolfe tones finsbury
Source: press

When? July 5

Where? Finsbury Park, London

Who? The Wolfe Tones, the Undertones, the Sharon Shannon Big Band, the Scratch, Brògeal

Why? The venerable and VERY Irish band are signing off a 60-year career with a 45,000-strong Celtic shindig in North London.

How? Tickets £49.50 via Ticketmaster

Article continues below advertisement

2000 Trees

nova twins
Source: mega

When? July 10-13

Where? Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Who? The Gaslight Anthem, the Chats, Don Broco, Manchester Orchestra, Bob Vylan, Frank Turner, Nova Twins, Death From Above 1979, the Mysterines, Lambrini Girls…

Why? The community-rooted festival claims to be an extended “family gathering,” based around "a sense of common culture, kinship and collective wellbeing.” Which sounds good to us.

How? Weekend tickets from £196.50, 2000trees.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

TRANSMT

garbage
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When? July 12-14

Where? Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Who? Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Garbage, Courteeners, Chase & Status, the Snuts, Blossoms, Sugababes, Example

Why? This non-camping celebration not only has a stellar line-up, but traditionally one of the most up-for-it crowds on the summer circuit, all in the heart of Glasgow.

How? Day tickets from £105, trnsmtfest.com

Article continues below advertisement

Wireless

wireless
Source: Ben Awin

When? July 12-14

Where? Finsbury Park, London

Who? Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Future, 21 Savage, J Hus, Asake, Gunna, Doja Cat, Rema, Tyla, Digga D, Uncle Waffles, Vanessa Bling…

Why? One for the hip-hop heads, Wireless brings together rap, R&B, Afrobeats and much more.

How? From £95.60; wirelessfestival.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

WOMAD

young fathers
Source: mega

When? July 25-28

Where? Charlton Park, Wiltshire

Who? Young Fathers, Sampa the Great, Alison Goldfrapp, Deerhoof, Bala Desejo, O., Sangjaru., Def MaMa Def, Moonchild Sanelly…

Why? With the focus on an international, eclectic line-up and plenty of family-friendly vibes, WOMAD is one of the summer’s most laid-back festival experiences.

How? Weekend tickets from £260.00; womad.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Camp Bestival Dorset

bestival dorset
Source: set.campbestival.net

When? July 25-28

Where? Lulworth Castle, Dorset

Who? McFly, Paloma Faith, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Orbital, Jake Shears, James Arthur, the Darkness, Sophie Ellis-Bextor…

Why? Designed by families especially for families, Camp Bestival combines all the fun of a fantastic family camping holiday with a strictly feelgood music line-up.

How? Weekend tickets from £232, dorset.campbestival.net

Article continues below advertisement

Latitude

latitude
Source: Luke Dyson

When? July 25-28

Where? Henham Park, Suffolk

Who? Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Orbital, Rick Astley, Sara Pascoe, Nile Rodgers & Chic…

Why? The eclectic bill, along with a laid-back atmosphere, makes Latitude a favorite for families and the less-hardcore festival-goer.

How? Weekend adult from £308 and day tickets from £110, latitudefestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Truck

wet leg
Source: Neil Lupin/WENN

When? July 26-28

Where? Hill Farm, Oxfordshire

Who? Jamie T, Wet Leg, the Streets, the Kooks, IDLES, Sea Girls, the Snuts, Katy B, Bob Vylan…

Why? Originally started as an indie, non-commercial alternative to the festival circuit, Truck has grown into a destination in its own right and a rite of passage for home counties kids yet to graduate to the Reading Festival.

How? From £140, truckfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Wilderness

wilderness
Source: Andrew Whitton

When? August 1-4

Where? Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Who? Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless, Bicep presents Chroma, Jessie Ware, Barry Can’t Swim, Alison Goldfrapp, De La Soul, The Kelsey Brothers, Bjorn Again, Craig Charles…

Why? One of the Cotswolds’ “posh” festivals, Wilderness is nonetheless undeniably lovely, with comedy, children’s workshops and cookery alongside the music.

How? Weekend general camping £278, wildernessfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Calling

noel gallagher
Source: mega

When? August 1-4

Where? Lowther Deer Park, Lake District

Who? Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the Streets, Paolo Nutini, Paul Heaton, Keane, Sugababes, Declan McKenna, the Reytons, Feeder…

Why? Set in the beautiful Lake District and with a bill as extensive as it is eclectic, be sure to check out Tim Peaks Diner for secret sets by big names, curated by Tim Burgess.

How? Weekend tickets from £199, kendalcalling.co.uk

Article continues below advertisement

Boardmasters

stormzy
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

When? August 7-11

Where? Newquay, Cornwall

Who? Stormzy, Chase & Status, Becky Hill, Bicep, Chroma, Tom Odell, Nia Archives, Kenya Grace, Sam Fender, Katy B, Songer, Andy C, Overmono, Kate Nash, Los Bitchos…

Why? Starting as a surfing competition, Boardmasters has grown into a five-day celebration of music, surf and beach lifestyle on the beautiful Cornish coast.

How? Weekend tickets from £279; boardmasters.com

Article continues below advertisement

Camp Bestival Shropshire

rick astley
Source: rbp MEGA

When? August 15-18

Where? Weston Park, Shropshire

Who? Rick Astley, Paloma Faith, Faithless, McFly, Orbital, Jake Shears, the Darkness, Level 42, the Magic Numbers

Why? It’s the same family-friendly vibe as Camp Bestival Dorset, basically, but a couple of hundred miles north.

How? Weekend tickets from £210, shropshire.campbestival.net

Article continues below advertisement

Green Man

jesus and mary chain
Source: mega

When? August 15-18

Where? Crickhowell, South Wales

Who? Sampha, Big Thief, Sleaford Mods, Jon Hopkins, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Explosions in the Sky, Arlo Parks, Ezra Collective, Mount Kimbie, Devendra Banhart, Nadine Shah

Why? One of the few non-Glasto festivals to sell out before the line-up is announced, the dazzling breadth of musical genres, plus comedy and even science, makes Green Man one of the summer highlights.

How? Sold out, but check for resales, greenman.net

Article continues below advertisement

All Points East

lcd soundsystem
Source: Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/Nadya Murillo/EELG/mega

When? August 16-18, August 23-25

Where? Victoria Park, London

Who? Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat, Loyle Carner, Nas, Ezra Collective, Mitski, TV Girl, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, the Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, the Decemberists, Gossip, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub

Why? Six days of music and activities with a stunning line-up across multiple genres over two consecutive weekends… just be sure to pick your day(s) carefully and you can’t be disappointed.

How? From £80, on sale now, allpointseastfestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Reading & Leeds

liam gallagher
Source: mega

When? August 21-25

Where? Bramham Park, Wetherby / Little John’s Farm, Reading

Who? Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink 182, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Spiritbox, Skrillex, Raye, Fred Again, Digga D…

Why? Reading & Leeds, taking place over the same weekend and sharing a line-up, has become one of the summer’s biggest festivals, and with an especially strong line-up this year, looks to be a must-see.

How? Weekend tickets from £325 and day tickets from £115 via ReadingLeedsFestival.com

Article continues below advertisement

Creamfields

fatboy slim
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

When? August 22-25

Where? Daresbury, Cheshire

Who? Calvin Harris, Jamie Jones, Sub Focus, Tiësto, Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Dimension, Charlie Sparks, Barry Can’t Swim, Solomun, Pete Tong, Franky Wah, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte…

Why? One of the biggest dance music festivals on the calendar, Creamfields boasts some of the best-known DJs on the world circuit – along with a brand new 30,000 capacity indoor stage.

How? Sold out, check creamfields.com for resales.

Article continues below advertisement

The Big Feastival

johnny marr
Source: mega

When? August 23-25

Where? Alex James’ farm, Kingham, The Cotswolds

Who? Snow Patrol, Johnny Marr, Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Ash, CMAT, Cat Burns, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Nash, Scouting for Girls, the Cuban Brothers, Joel Corry, plus Q’s U.K. Editor DJ Dom’s Indie Disco…

Why? Apart from the chance to see Q's U.K. editor DJ Dom’s Indie Disco, you mean? The Big Feastival is one of the most laid-back, family-friendly festivals you’re ever likely to encounter. Plus there’s always the chance of hanging out with Alex James himself.

How? Weekend camping tickets from £198.95, thebigfeastival.com

Article continues below advertisement

End of the Road

idles
Source: Sakura/WENN

When? August 29-September 1

Where? Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury

Who? IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray, Bonnie Prince Billy, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, CMAT, Richard Hawley, English Teacher, Sprints, NewDad…

Why? End of the Road is a diverse celebration of the arts, spanning music, comedy, literature, film and more. And after it's over... so is the summer. Hope you remembered about the sunscreen thing.

How? Last few weekend tickets £255, endoftheroadfestival.com

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More