Vampire Weekend Added to Coachella Lineup

The 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is mere days away, yet the Southern California fest is still adding acts to the lineup...or, more specifically, one act: Vampire Weekend. The New York indie vets will now play on the second day of the festival, which kicks off the first of its two weekends this Friday.
As announced on April 9, Vampire Weekend will play in the late afternoon on the festival's secondary Outdoor Theater stage, presumably as a fill-in for breakout South African star Tyla, who was forced to cancel her planned appearance. This will be the band's fourth appearance at Coachella, though its last came more than a decade ago, in 2013.
The appearance will offer California fans a sneak glimpse of the band's upcoming tour in support of fifth album Only God Was Above Us, which was released last Friday. The band also performed a special midday concert timed to the solar eclipse in Austin, Texas yesterday, performing new tracks, oldies, and a cover of Phoenix's "Tonight" featuring the band's frontman Thomas Mars.
The rest of the Coachella lineup remains unchanged, with headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator all set to descend upon the Empire Polo Club grounds. Set times were recently posted to the festival's website, meaning it's time to break out your highlighter and start making some tough choices.
In case a last-minute trip to Indio is not in the cards for you (although, unusually, tickets for the festival's second weekend are still available), there will still be ample opportunities to catch Vampire Weekend over the coming months. Here is the rest of the band's itinerary:
Sat April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Fri May 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
Thu May 30 – Barcelona, Espana – Primavera Sound
Thu Jun 06 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri Jun 07 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Mon Jun 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed Jun 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sat Jun 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
Sun Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)
Tue Jun 18 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park
Wed Jun 19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Jun 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jun 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sun Jun 23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
Fri Jul 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater
Thu Jul 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Jul 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Jul 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tue Jul 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Thu Aug 01 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Sat Aug 3 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland
Thu Sep 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sat Sep 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Mon Sep 23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Fri Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Mon Sep 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wed Oct 02 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion
Sat Oct 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)
Tue Oct 08 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wed Oct 09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Oct 13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
Tue Oct 15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center