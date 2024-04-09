Vampire Weekend Added to Coachella Lineup

The 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is mere days away, yet the Southern California fest is still adding acts to the lineup...or, more specifically, one act: Vampire Weekend. The New York indie vets will now play on the second day of the festival, which kicks off the first of its two weekends this Friday. As announced on April 9, Vampire Weekend will play in the late afternoon on the festival's secondary Outdoor Theater stage, presumably as a fill-in for breakout South African star Tyla, who was forced to cancel her planned appearance. This will be the band's fourth appearance at Coachella, though its last came more than a decade ago, in 2013.

The appearance will offer California fans a sneak glimpse of the band's upcoming tour in support of fifth album Only God Was Above Us, which was released last Friday. The band also performed a special midday concert timed to the solar eclipse in Austin, Texas yesterday, performing new tracks, oldies, and a cover of Phoenix's "Tonight" featuring the band's frontman Thomas Mars. The rest of the Coachella lineup remains unchanged, with headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator all set to descend upon the Empire Polo Club grounds. Set times were recently posted to the festival's website, meaning it's time to break out your highlighter and start making some tough choices.

In case a last-minute trip to Indio is not in the cards for you (although, unusually, tickets for the festival's second weekend are still available), there will still be ample opportunities to catch Vampire Weekend over the coming months. Here is the rest of the band's itinerary: Sat April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Fri May 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party Thu May 30 – Barcelona, Espana – Primavera Sound Thu Jun 06 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall Fri Jun 07 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre Mon Jun 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Wed Jun 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Sat Jun 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley Sun Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show) Tue Jun 18 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park Wed Jun 19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater Thu Jun 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sat Jun 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater Sun Jun 23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show) Fri Jul 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre Mon Jul 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre Tue Jul 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater Thu Jul 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park Fri Jul 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Sat Jul 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Tue Jul 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory Thu Aug 01 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion Sat Aug 3 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Thu Sep 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center Fri Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Sat Sep 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Mon Sep 23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Tue Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage Wed Sep 25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell Fri Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Sat Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann Mon Sep 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem Wed Oct 02 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion Sat Oct 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Sun Oct 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show) Tue Oct 08 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wed Oct 09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater Fri Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater Sat Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Sun Oct 13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit Tue Oct 15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center