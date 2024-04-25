Video Premiere: Fantastic Cat 'Oh Man!' - Watch and Listen Here First

From the Poconos to your eyeballs, Fantastic Cat is premiering their new video "Oh Man!" from their upcoming sophomore album Now That’s What I Call Fantastic Cat releasing June 7 via Missing Piece Records. Listen and watch below.

Source: ℗ © Fantastic Cat/YouTube Fantastic Cat - Oh Man! (Official Video)

"'Oh Man!' has become something of an anthem for us," the band says in a joint statement that is (according to them at least) hand-delivered by their ten-year-old intern, Dustin, who runs errands* in exchange for academic credit at Pocono Pines Elementary School. "It's one of the first songs we wrote collectively, and it showcases what Fantastic Cat is all about: trading off lead and harmony vocals, swapping instruments, and finding flashes of joy amidst the absurdity and chaos of modern life. We're all just doing the best we can." *Dustin, if you read this [they add], we're out of Tostitos. Please ask your mom to take you to ShopRite after the science fair and get two large bags. - Fantastic Cat

Source: Shervin Lainez "The supergroup you need to know." As alleged by Rolling Stone.

No, this is not your father's supergroup. Nor are they CSNY, The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys, The Highwaymen or Monsters of Folk. Fantastic Cat – Brian Dunne, Anthony D’Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali – first came together in 2022 for their debut album The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat, which Rolling Stone dubbed "a wildly satisfying collection" and "equal doses of Dylan and Springsteen" paying heartfelt tribute with a cover of Warren Zevon's "Keep Me In Your Heart."

Source: ℗ © Universal Music Publishing Group, Wixen Music Publishing/Fantastic Cat/YouTube Fantastic Cat - Keep Me In Your Heart

There is not much behind-the-scenes explanations the group has offered in the way of serious write-ups. Rather "the four transcend their respective roots, emerging as an instrument-swapping, harmony-trading, tear-jerking, wise-cracking rock and roll cooperative far greater than the sum of its parts" as stated in a rather long-winded press release from a few years back that sort of makes sense when you see them live. In any case, the collective are offering up their second album The Very Best of Fantastic Cat, a serendipitous 11-song mixture of beautiful harmonies ("Later On"), honky-tonk Americana storytelling ("So Glad You Made It") and Vampire Weekend-ish overtones mixed with some sinister reverb vocals ("Head Down Shots Fired").

Source: Shervin Lainez Yawned and stretched, then floated to the floor/My levitating cat, what a sight to adore.

Fantastic Cat's upcoming tour schedule, which they say was retrieved from the trash after being torn up and then pieced back together with duct tape, has been announced. You probably missed the start, but you can still go, provided you live near these cities and can get tickets here. 4/27 – Lowell, MA – The Town & The City Festival 5/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Garden Club * 5/24 – Boulder, CO – Roots Music Project ^ 5/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Meadowgrass 5/26 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall ^ 6/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made ^ 6/8 – Amagansett, NY – Stephen Talkhouse ^ 6/12 – Hershey, PA – Englewood ^ 6/13 – Hagerstown, MD – Hub City Vinyl ^ 6/14 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern ^ 6/15 – Asheville, NC – Pisgah Brewing Co ^ 6/16 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic ^ 6/18 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall ^ 6/19 – Wayne, PA – 118 North ^ 6/20 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair ^ 6/21 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival 6/27 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met ^ 6/28 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground ^ 6/29 – Katonah, NY – American Roots Music Festival 9/27-29 - Sisters, OR – Sisters Folk Festival 1/26-31/25 - Miami, FL – The Rock Boat XXIV ^ Headline * w/ Low Cut Connie

