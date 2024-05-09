Premiere: Joe Grushecky - 'Goodbye Steeltown:' Watch Here First

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Joe Grushecky has not one, but two releases coming up. May 24 will see the career-spanning Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology and July 12 he'll be releasing new material on Can't Outrun a Memory. Watch and listen to the premiere for "Goodbye Steeltown" below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Joe Grushecky Music Publishing/Joe Grushecky/YouTube Joe Grushecky / Joey G. - Goodbye Steeltown

"The steel industry was a defining part of our lives growing up in coal country as a kid and living in Pittsburgh as an adult. There was no escaping it. I vividly remember reading the newspaper one morning in 1984 about another steel mill shutting down. I recall saying out loud to nobody in particular, 'That’s it. Goodbye Steeltown.' I grabbed my guitar and the song just poured out of me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook/Jesse DiFlorio From teacher to troubadour: Joe Grushecky's enduring legacy of blue-collar songs gets a compilation and new release treatment.

Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology is a dedicated love letter to the Houserockers bandleader/singer/songwriter/guitarist who has been an Asbury Park, New Jersey fixture since before it was cool and has had the pleasure of calling Bruce Springsteen not only an occasional onstage partner but his producer as well, for his 1995 album American Babylon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ 2021 Cleveland International Records LLC Bruce Springsteen Intro (Live)

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthology covers a 40-year span that encompasses 36 tracks and will be available digitally or as a 2CD collection, complete with a booklet of liner notes and rare photos. Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology tracklist: CD 1 I Can't Take It Hideaway Love's So Tough Have A Good Time (But Get Out Alive) Pumping Iron We're Not Dead Yet Junior's Bar Blood On The Bricks A Fool's Advice Friday Night Rock And Roll Heart American Son Angels I Should Have Never Let You Go Goodbye Steeltown Rock And Real How Long Swimming With The Sharks CD 2 Talking To The King Chain Smokin' Never Be Enough Time Labor Of Love Everything's Going To Work Out Right I'm Not Sleeping Coming Home You And Tonight Fingerprints True Companion A Good Life Code Of Silence East Carson Street Another Thin Line Somewhere East Of Eden Who Cares About Those Kids More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows Blood Sweat And Beers

Source: ℗ © Joe Grushecky Music Publishing/Joe Grushecky/YouTube Joe Grushecky & Houserockers Bruce Springsteen “Never Be Enough Time” ~ Rose A Montana Video

Article continues below advertisement

Grushecky and The Houserockers have also readied a second album, this one of new material for release July 12. Can't Outrun A Memory is the band's first studio collection since 2017's More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows. "This one was a long time coming," says Grushecky in a press release on Can’t Outrun A Memory, "but we worked through never losing sight that we were creating one of our best records. I believe we captured the band at its peak." Can't Outrun A Memory tracklist: This Is Who We Are Here In '68 Can't Outrun A Memory Just Drive Sleeping Dog Until I See You Again If These Walls Could Talk We Gotta Get Out Of This Place Living In Coal Country Who's Fooling Who Rocked My Soul Let's Cross The Bridge Can't Outrun A Memory (coda) Leave Well Enough Alone [Bonus Track] Sleeping Dog (Horn Version) [Bonus Track] Living In Coal Country (Acoustic Version) [Bonus Track] Here In '68 (Acoustic Version) [Bonus Track]

Source: Omnivore Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology | Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, Can't Outrun a Memory

Article continues below advertisement

Both releases can be pre-ordered here. And here's a listing of where you can catch Grushecky and The Houserockers in the upcoming weeks: May 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket *Anthology release show May 31 – Connellsville, PA @ Yough River Rally June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe July 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar July 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery *Can’t Outrun A Memory release show August 3 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java

Powered by RedCircle