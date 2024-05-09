Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Music > Joe Grushecky

Premiere: Joe Grushecky - 'Goodbye Steeltown:' Watch Here First

'I recall saying out loud to nobody in particular, 'That’s it. Goodbye Steeltown.' I grabbed my guitar and the song just poured out of me."

qjoe grushecky press photo by danny clinch
Source: Danny Clinch

'Pittsburgh, PA blue collar rock and roll since 1976.'

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Joe Grushecky has not one, but two releases coming up. May 24 will see the career-spanning Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology and July 12 he'll be releasing new material on Can't Outrun a Memory. Watch and listen to the premiere for "Goodbye Steeltown" below.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ℗ © Joe Grushecky Music Publishing/Joe Grushecky/YouTube

Joe Grushecky / Joey G. - Goodbye Steeltown

"The steel industry was a defining part of our lives growing up in coal country as a kid and living in Pittsburgh as an adult. There was no escaping it. I vividly remember reading the newspaper one morning in 1984 about another steel mill shutting down. I recall saying out loud to nobody in particular, 'That’s it. Goodbye Steeltown.' I grabbed my guitar and the song just poured out of me."

Article continues below advertisement
qgrusheckycreditjessedeflorio
Source: Facebook/Jesse DiFlorio

From teacher to troubadour: Joe Grushecky's enduring legacy of blue-collar songs gets a compilation and new release treatment.

Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology is a dedicated love letter to the Houserockers bandleader/singer/songwriter/guitarist who has been an Asbury Park, New Jersey fixture since before it was cool and has had the pleasure of calling Bruce Springsteen not only an occasional onstage partner but his producer as well, for his 1995 album American Babylon.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ℗ 2021 Cleveland International Records LLC

Bruce Springsteen Intro (Live)

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthology covers a 40-year span that encompasses 36 tracks and will be available digitally or as a 2CD collection, complete with a booklet of liner notes and rare photos.

Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology tracklist:

CD 1

  1. I Can't Take It
  2. Hideaway
  3. Love's So Tough
  4. Have A Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
  5. Pumping Iron
  6. We're Not Dead Yet
  7. Junior's Bar
  8. Blood On The Bricks
  9. A Fool's Advice
  10. Friday Night
  11. Rock And Roll Heart
  12. American Son
  13. Angels
  14. I Should Have Never Let You Go
  15. Goodbye Steeltown
  16. Rock And Real
  17. How Long
  18. Swimming With The Sharks

CD 2

  1. Talking To The King
  2. Chain Smokin'
  3. Never Be Enough Time
  4. Labor Of Love
  5. Everything's Going To Work Out Right
  6. I'm Not Sleeping
  7. Coming Home
  8. You And Tonight
  9. Fingerprints
  10. True Companion
  11. A Good Life
  12. Code Of Silence
  13. East Carson Street
  14. Another Thin Line
  15. Somewhere East Of Eden
  16. Who Cares About Those Kids
  17. More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows
  18. Blood Sweat And Beers
Source: ℗ © Joe Grushecky Music Publishing/Joe Grushecky/YouTube

Joe Grushecky & Houserockers Bruce Springsteen “Never Be Enough Time” ~ Rose A Montana Video

Article continues below advertisement

Grushecky and The Houserockers have also readied a second album, this one of new material for release July 12. Can't Outrun A Memory is the band's first studio collection since 2017's More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows.

"This one was a long time coming," says Grushecky in a press release on Can’t Outrun A Memory, "but we worked through never losing sight that we were creating one of our best records. I believe we captured the band at its peak."

Can't Outrun A Memory tracklist:

  1. This Is Who We Are
  2. Here In '68
  3. Can't Outrun A Memory
  4. Just Drive
  5. Sleeping Dog
  6. Until I See You Again
  7. If These Walls Could Talk
  8. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
  9. Living In Coal Country
  10. Who's Fooling Who
  11. Rocked My Soul
  12. Let's Cross The Bridge
  13. Can't Outrun A Memory (coda)
  14. Leave Well Enough Alone [Bonus Track]
  15. Sleeping Dog (Horn Version) [Bonus Track]
  16. Living In Coal Country (Acoustic Version) [Bonus Track]
  17. Here In '68 (Acoustic Version) [Bonus Track]
qgrushecky houserocker cantoutruna memory
Source: Omnivore

Houserocker: A Joe Grushecky Anthology | Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, Can't Outrun a Memory

Article continues below advertisement

Both releases can be pre-ordered here. And here's a listing of where you can catch Grushecky and The Houserockers in the upcoming weeks:

May 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket *Anthology release show

May 31 – Connellsville, PA @ Yough River Rally

June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

July 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

July 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery *Can’t Outrun A Memory release show

August 3 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More