Video Premiere: The Bacon Brothers 'Ballad of the Brothers (The Willie Door)'

Since the 1990s, brothers Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon have been exploring a diverse sound they call "forosoco" (a blend of of folk, rock, soul and country music) as the Bacon Brothers. The two are back with the first video from their upcoming twelfth release, Ballad of the Brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

For Ballad of the Brothers, the band is tapping not only their shared tastes in music but exploring "their differences" as well. The 11-track album (which comes out April 19 on Forty Below Records) is a mixture of Philly soul (where the brothers grew up), classic rock and singer-songwriter material, highlighted by the first single "Ballad of the Brothers (The Willie Door)."

Source: ℗ © The Bacon Brothers / YouTube The Bacon Brothers - Ballad Of The Brothers (The Willie Door)

Article continues below advertisement

The song tells the tale of the legendary venue Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, where country music icon Willie Nelson played quite a few gigs. Micheal spins a hysterical semi-autobiographical tale of two brothers who leave on a road trip and chance upon the discovery of the fabled hall, while stumbling on the musical talents they both possess. They are later told by the locals that they shouldn't "climb through the Willie door."

The Bacon Brothers formed in 1994, even as both were working creative professionals. Michael earned his music degree from Lehman College and has dozens of film and television scores to his credit, including Boy Interrupted, Loverboy and the Emmy-winning The Kennedys. As Michael has jokingly written, "I yanked my brother out of the music closet and onto the stage. He didn’t have much choice as the band was called the Bacon Brothers and he was the only brother I had." Kevin was already a well-established actor (Footloose, JFK, A Few Good Men) when he and Michael began their journey into the musical landscape. Their debut album Forosoco was released in 1997 and their latest, Erato, a 5-song EP, was released in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © Leslie Berg The brothers released their first album, 'Forosoco,' in 1997.

Ballad Of The Brothers is due to be released on April 19th via Forosoco / 40 Below Records. It's available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital download here. The Bacon Brothers will be on tour in 2024 for several select dates, which can be found on the The Bacon Brothers website.