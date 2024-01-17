Vince Staples' New Netflix Comedy Series Will Debut on Feb. 15

Vince Staples has shared a trailer and premiere date for his upcoming Netflix series. The Vince Staples Show will be available to stream beginning Feb. 15. The dramatic tone of the five-episode scripted comedy series is front and center in the trailer, which features a brief cameo from Rick Ross.

'We're really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series,' a Netflix executive said of the rapper.

The program created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice William is loosely based on the rapper's life in his native Long Beach, California. It was first announced in 2022. Netflix summed up the series in a logline obtained by Deadline: "Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does." Netflix's head of comedy Tracey Pakosta said Staples is a good fit for the streaming service in a statement obtained by the outlet. "It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world," she said. "Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series."

Fans were excited for the show in the comment section below the trailer Staples posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Happy See You Get That Netflix Bag $$$$$" one person said. "We will be watching," said another. "Finna b the best show since Atlanta," a different commenter said. "Today Was A Good Day," Staples said in another post that included an ad for the upcoming series.

The show loosely based on Staples' life was initially announced in 2022.

The star discussed writing the show during an episode of the Rap Radar podcast published last April. “I had to learn how to write scripts and format and stuff like that," the rapper said. "There’s a lot of smart people in that room that are really helpful." Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC sitcom Black-ish, is one of the program's executive producers.

It will be set in his native Long Beach, California.

Staples put out his first mixtape Shyne Coldchain Vol. 1 in 2011. Four years later, the rapper released his studio debut Summertime '06, which made it to No. 39 on the Billboard 200. His 2017 sophomore effort Big Fish Theory peaked at No. 16 on the chart. The musician's most recent album Ramona Park Broke My Heart came out in April 2022. Last year, the rapper released a standalone single called "Lonnie P" featuring the Alchemist.