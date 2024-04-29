Watch Christine and the Queens' New Song 'Rentrer Chez Moi'

Christine and the Queens has released a brand new single, titled "Rentrer Chez Moi," along with a video directed by Sasha Mongin. Watch and listen below.

The standalone song comes following the June 2023 full-length album Paranoia, Angels, True Love, which according to the artist is the "second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles." That album takes inspiration from Tony Kushner's Pulitzer and Tony-award-winning play, Angels in America. At the time of the album's release, Chris explained: "[it] is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love."

In the interim between the two projects, Chris contributed to a "dream collaboration" with Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, better known as MGMT. In an interview with People in February, Chris explained, "I've always been a true fan of their music. I had a lover in my life that lived in London, too, and we shared a common passion for MGMT records at that time." He added, "As a musician, I always listen to the music with both my emotion and my own practice. They helped me make music."

Christine and the Queens, who also go under the moniker Redcar, has been a fixture on the indie pop scene since his debut with 2014's Chaleur humaine. 2018's Chris solidified his position in the top tier of the music world, as did the single "Girlfriend" with its mixture of dance beats, electro-pop influences and lyrics that explore identity, sexuality and self-discovery. Chris was bestowed with the 2019 Q Icon award.

Christine and the Queens was in the middle of the Paranoia, Angels, True Love tour in October of 2023, when he was taken ill, according to a social media post at the time. He had been on the UK and European leg and was scheduled for North American dates before wrapping up in France in November. There has been no announcement of a re-do for those shows.

