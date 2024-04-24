Watch Mitski's Dramatic Black-and-White Music Video for 'Star'

Mitski has shared a new music video for "Star," a track off of her recent album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which was released in September 2023. "That love is like a star / It's gone, we just see it shining," Mitski sings as she paddles a boat through the mists in the dramatic black-and-white clip. "I'll keep a leftover light burning." Watch the video below.

Article continues below advertisement

The video was directed by Mitski's frequent collaborator Maegan Houang, who previously helmed the visuals for Puberty 2's "Happy" and Laurel Hell's "The Only Heartbreaker". "Unlike the more narrative/concept driven videos Mitski and I have done together in the past, I wanted this video to encapsulate the impressionistic circularity we all experience," Houang explained in a press release. "Our lives oscillate between light and dark repeating itself in an endless cycle where nothing is permanent. The best moments are fleeting, but so are the bad." The clip was filmed overnight on a small pond in summer 2023 with painted pieces of woods standing in for mountains to create the "otherworldly, atmospheric feeling" that Houang wanted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ebru Yildiz "I wanted this video to encapsulate the impressionistic circularity we all experience," says director Maegan Houang.

Fresh off of the spring leg of her North American tour in support of The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Mitski is currently performing a run of shows in the UK and Europe while she continues working on the stage musical of The Queen's Gambit. If you go see her on tour, please don't call her mother. She hates that.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ebru Yildiz Mitski is currently touring Europe in support of her new album.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Tour dates: Sat. Apr. 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ✺ Sun. Apr. 28 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ✺ Wed. May 1 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo ✺ Sat. May 4 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ✺ Mon. May 6 - Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at the Halls ⁂ Wed. May 8 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂ Thu. May 9 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂ Fri. May 10 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂ Sat. May 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂ Tue. May 14 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal ✥ Wed. May 15 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal ✥ Fri. May 17 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex ✥ Sat. May 18 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex ✥ Mon. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theater Carré ✥ Tue. May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theater Carré ✥ Fri. May 24 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom ✥ Sat. May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom ✥ Tue. May 28 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle ✥ Thu. May 30 - Zürich, CH @ Theatre 11 ✥ Sat. Jun. 1 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Tue. Jun. 4 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico Thu. Jun. 6 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Sun. Aug. 18 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival at Victoria Park [Headline Performance] Tue. Aug. 27 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ★ Wed. Aug. 28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ★ Fri. Aug. 30 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ★ [SOLD OUT] Sat. Aug. 31 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ☾ [SOLD OUT] Sun. Sept. 1 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion § Tue. Sept. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ★ [SOLD OUT] Fri. Sept. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre ★ Sat. Sept. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre ★ Sun. Sept. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre ★ Tue. Sept. 10 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre ▽ Thu. Sept. 12 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ✦ Fri. Sept. 13 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ▽ Sat. Sept. 14 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ▽ Tue. Sept. 17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ✽ Wed. Sept. 18 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ✽ Sat. Sept. 21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center ✽ Mon. Sept. 23 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ◇ [SOLD OUT] Tue. Sept. 24 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ◇ [SOLD OUT] Wed. Sept. 25 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ◇ Sat. Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ∞ ✺ w/ Richard Dawson ⁂ w/ Miya Folick ✥ w/ Iceage ★ w/ Lamp ▽ w/ Arlo Parks ✦ w/ Ethel Cain ✽ w/ Laufey ◇ w/ Wyatt Flores ☾ w/ Alvvays § w/ Sierra Ferrell ∞ w/ Sharon Van Etten

Powered by RedCircle