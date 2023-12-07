Full of Hell and Nothing Members Dish on Collaborative LP 'When No Birds Sang'

It's hard to make a record that fuses shrieking, unbridled misery with serene, pensive reflection sound like a unified artistic statement. But that's exactly what Full of Hell and Nothing did on their new collaboration album When No Birds Sang. The LP, released by Closed Casket Activities on Dec. 1, has been met with broad critical acclaim. Full of Hell frontman Dylan Walker was appreciative of the support but unfazed.

Full of Hell and Nothing frontmen Dylan Walker and Domenic Palermo spoke to Q about their critically acclaimed new collaboration album 'When No Birds Sang.'

The album has clear shoegaze and metal influences, but isn't limited by the confines of either genre. Bands like Deafheaven and Ghost Bath have fused the two before, but When No Birds Sang doesn't follow that template. The album's songs have a marching doomy pace that makes listening to it all the way through almost feel like a physical journey. The tracks are broken up by atmospheric wall of sound passages with a dark, trance-like character. Some songs sound more like Full of Hell's signature brand of extreme metal and others sound more like Nothing's atmospheric shoegaze, but the album was not a split. Every single track was a completely collaborative effort.

Walker explained the record's contrast in culinary terms: "I love salty and sweet foods," he said. "They compliment each other really well."

Nothing frontman Domenic Palermo and Walker have been aware of each for at least a decade. They've both released albums on the Baltimore label A389 and worked with Closed Casket owner Justin Loudon, who currently manages Full of Hell. But the pair didn't become close friends until they connected at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in 2019.

"We're like two cars driving on a highway forever and eventually smashing into each other," Palermo said. "It's weird it took as long as it did."

Writing songs in a collaborative setting wasn't new for either band. Full of Hell has a long history of composing records with acts like Merzbow, the Body and Primitive Man. Palermo is the main fixture in Nothing; over the course of the band's history, he's brought on more than a dozen different musicians to work with him.

The idea for When No Birds Sang arose amid the pandemic in late 2020, but the final product wouldn't come to fruition for more than three years. This made the writing process very drawn out and intentional. Walker and Palermo crafted a loose fictional narrative to underpin the album so it would be easier to write lyrics. They were hesitant to speak about the details of the story, but admitted that it was inspired in part by "The Falling Man," a photo which shows an office worker plummeting to his death from the World Trade Center on 9/11.

"We didn't want to push this narrative out across everything, but we left a lot of Easter eggs," Palermo said. "I think if you're paying any attention you can draw your own conclusion," Walker added.

The musicians listed experimental rock groups like Harvey Milk, Swans, Roy Montgomery and Flying Saucer Attack as influences on the album.