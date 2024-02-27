Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Headline the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

The Outlaw Music Festival is returning for another round this summer, and the lineup this time is chock full of legends no matter which date on the tour you might attend. The choice of phrase is intentional – the two headliners are the same for every date, but the second-tier acts vary depending on the location – but you know you’re in for an all-star affair when even the second-tier acts have several platinum albums to their names.

The headliners for all dates of the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival will be Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan, and then there are some dates that feature Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, while other dates instead offer John Mellencamp. Then you’ve also got some dates that have Celisse as an opener, while others feature Brittney Spencer or Southern Avenue. And then there’s even one date that includes Billy Strings.

In other words, it’s exactly like we said: the lineup is chock full of legends no matter which date on the tour you might attend.