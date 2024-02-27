Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Headline the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

The Outlaw Music Festival is returning for another round this summer, and the lineup this time is chock full of legends no matter which date on the tour you might attend. The choice of phrase is intentional – the two headliners are the same for every date, but the second-tier acts vary depending on the location – but you know you’re in for an all-star affair when even the second-tier acts have several platinum albums to their names.
The headliners for all dates of the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival will be Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan, and then there are some dates that feature Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, while other dates instead offer John Mellencamp. Then you’ve also got some dates that have Celisse as an opener, while others feature Brittney Spencer or Southern Avenue. And then there’s even one date that includes Billy Strings.
In other words, it’s exactly like we said: the lineup is chock full of legends no matter which date on the tour you might attend.
"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," said Nelson in the press release announcing the lineup and dates of the tour. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."
“[The Outlaw Music Festival] has always had this wonderful spirit, which comes from Willie and his life and his personality and his persona, and everybody loves Willie Nelson,” Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes told CityBeat in 2023. “The festival itself attracts so many different kinds of music because so many different artists and bands are fans of Willie and wanna be a part of that scene. He transcends boundaries.”
The tour starts in Alpharetta, Georgia on Friday, June 21, and continues to wind its way around the country throughout the summer and into the early fall, eventually making its way to a conclusion in Buffalo, New York on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The full list of tour dates can be found below, along with the lineup for each of the dates.
2024 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, June 21, 2024 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Saturday, June 22, 2024 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Friday, June 28, 2024 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Sunday, June 30, 2024 - PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Saturday, July 6, 2024 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Celisse
Monday, July 29, 2024 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Brittney Spencer
Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Brittney Spencer
Friday, August 9, 2024 - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Billy Strings; Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family; Bob Dylan; John Mellencamp; Southern Avenue