Yungblud Reveals Upcoming Release of His Book, 'You Need To Exist: A Book to Love and Destroy!'

Entitled You Need To Exist: A Book To Love and Destroy!, the tome is being described as "a powerful interactive journal that provides a blazingly energetic outlet for self-expression"...or, as it's more specifically labeled by Yungblud himself, it's "a book to rip, draw, burn, bury and create, a book that will end up in tatters if you do it right."

After making a few headlines for all the wrong reasons in the wake of the announcement of his new summer festival, BludFest, Yungblud has landed in the news for a different - and far more creative -- reason: he's got a book in the works that'll be arriving on shelves this summer.

Yungblud (real name Dominic Richard Harrison) took to Twitter to announce the forthcoming book, saying, "I wrote a book – what the f--k?!” and sharing a video in which he explained to his fans what to expect.

“This isn’t just an ordinary book,” he promised his viewers and potential readers. “It’s not, like, a book where you listen to me blabber on for a thousand pages about whatever the f--k I’m going on about. This is a book that we’re gonna do together. It’s a completely immersive book where you gotta fall in head first. It's gonna force you to find out a little bit more about yourself, to confess what you love about yourself, to confess what you hate about yourself, and to face, like, the sh-t that terrifies you. And we’re gonna do it together. It’s literally, like, an ‘I go, you go’ situation.”

After explaining that the book will also contains his poems as well as “experiences that are a little bit autobiographical,” Yungblud opted to read directly from the back cover of the book:

“Who are you? For most of us that is the hardest question in the world. This book is designed to help guide you on a journey to find out. To confess what you love about yourself, destroy your deepest insecurities and face your darkest fears. This is a book to rip, draw, burn, bury and create. A book that will end up in tatters if you do it right. This is a book of you. So, I’ll ask you again… Who are you? It’s time to find out.”

Described by Yungblud as "not made to sit politely on a shelf," You Need To Exist: A Book To Love and Destroy! is scheduled for release on August 15.