Zach Bryan Wins First Grammy For 'I Remember Everything' Collab With Kacey Musgraves

Zach Bryan won his very first Grammy at the 2024 award ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4. The chart-topping country artist earned the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his track "I Remember Everything," a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves. Neither were on hand to accept their trophies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The song spent a week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It also received a nod for Best Country Song. The track came off Bryan's self-titled fourth studio LP, which was also nominated for Best Country Album after it spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 last year. The record also includes features from the War and Treaty (nominated for Best New Artist tonight), the Lumineers and Sierra Ferrell. Last year was a massive one for Bryan, who wrote many of his early songs while he was enlisted with the U.S. Navy for eight years.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of this year's 94 Grammys will be delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony that began this afternoon. The major performances and the biggest awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time. To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on.

Source: MEGA

Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas. SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year. Taylor Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.