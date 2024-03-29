50 Cent Denies Ex Daphne Joy's Rape and Abuse Allegations

50 Cent has denied allegations that he raped and physically abused his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy. "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," a representative for the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

Joy, who dated 50 Cent for two years before breaking up shortly after welcoming their son Sire in 2012, claimed in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday that the rapper had raped and physically abused her. "Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing," she wrote. "We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned." She continued, "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

Source: MEGA A sexual assault lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones Jr. named Joy as a sex worker employed by Diddy.

Joy's allegations followed reports that 50 Cent was seeking sole custody of their son after she was named as an alleged sex worker in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones Jr., known professionally as Lil Rod Madeit, against embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. "According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," the lawsuit read. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, aka 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers." "I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker. LOL 😆Yo this s--- is a movie," 50 Cent wrote on social media after the lawsuit. "It is what it is 🤷🏽‍♂️see you in Family court, sex worker!" 50 Cent added alongside a screenshot of an article with the headline "50 Cent Reportedly Seeking Sole Custody of Son After Ex Daphne Was Accused of Being Diddy's Sex Worker." In the caption of another post showing Joy with Diddy, he said, "You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker."

Joy has denied the claims that she was a sex worker employed by Diddy. "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney." In 2013, 50 Cent pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and vandalism charges after he allegedly kicked Joy and trashed her bedroom during an altercation in her Los Angeles home. The rapper's attorney later told TMZ that he had worked out a deal with prosecutors to get the domestic violence charge dropped in exchange for pleading no contests to one count of misdemeanor vandalism.

