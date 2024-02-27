Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With Fifth Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Producer Lil Rod Files Suit

In the latest in a remarkable series of lawsuits levied against one of the most powerful men in hip-hop, producer Rodney Jones Jr., professionally known as Lil Rod Madeit, has sued sued Sean "Diddy" Combs for a series of alleged abuses that the producer says occurred when he was working on Combs' 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The suit, first reported by the New York Times, was filed on Feb. 26 in Federal District Court in Manhattan. Among other alleged offenses, Jones claims that Combs grabbed his genitals and pressured him to have sex with another man, claiming that it was "normal practice" in the music industry. Jones says he worked on nine tracks that would eventually be released on Combs' Love Album, (he is officially credited on six) and lived with the mogul for months.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs with New York City mayor Eric Adams, weeks before a series of lurid abuse allegations against him began to land.

Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, issued a statement to the Times, saying: “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.” In the suit, per the Times, Jones also alleges that he was drugged at a June 2023 album listening party at Combs' home, and woke up the following morning "naked with a sex worker sleeping next to him.” He also alleges that he was pressured to “solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs," and claims that he has not been fully paid for his work on Combs' album.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA R&B singer Cassie was the first to file a suit against Combs, her former partner.

Last week, Combs responded in court to the fourth sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him, in which the mogul was accused of participating in a gang rape of a then-17-year-old in 2003. In the filing, Combs claims he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise” with the plaintiff. That lawsuit, filed last December, also prompted Combs’ first direct, out-of-court statement on the series of allegations against him, when he took to Twitter on Dec. 6 to post: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth." The allegations against Combs began on Nov. 17 of 2023, when R&B singer Cassie filed suit against the mogul, her former partner. Her suit included allegations of rape, physical abuse, and even threats to blow up the car of rapper Kid Cudi, with the rapper confirming to the New York Times that a car had indeed exploded in his driveway. Combs denied the allegations through his attorney, and the case was settled out of court the following day, with Cassie saying in a statement: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” The following week, Combs was accused in separate lawsuits by Joi Dickerson-Neal and an unidentified woman for sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in the 1990s. Combs' attorney also denied those allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs' once-lucrative association with liquor giant Diageo was dissolved earlier this year.

The various allegations against Combs have already lead to a number of professional consequences. Combs stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt, the television platform he co-founded, on Nov. 28. His once-lucrative association with the liquor giant Diageo ended on Jan. 16.