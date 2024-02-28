Adele Postpones 10 Vegas Shows Due to Illness

Adele cancelled ten upcoming shows on her ongoing Las Vegas residency on Feb. 27, citing strain from a recent illness. The Weekends With Adele residency at the Caesars Palace was scheduled to run through June; it is not yet clear when or if the shows will be rescheduled.

Source: MEGA Adele's Las Vegas residency is scheduled to run through mid-June.

In a message posted to Instagram, the British singer said that she had been sick during the last leg of her residency, and hasn’t yet had a chance to fully recover. “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” Adele announced on Instagram. "I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.” The affected shows were scheduled to run through the end of March.

The singer has had illnesses interfere with her performance schedule before. At the height of her initial fame following the blockbuster 21 album, Adele was forced to cancel substantial tour dates due to a vocal cord hemorrhage in 2011, later undergoing surgery. She made a dramatic comeback to the stage at the Grammy Awards in 2012. Adele’s Vegas residency kicked off in Nov. of 2022, after being postponed for nearly a year due to the Covid pandemic. The first leg, which ended in Feb. of 2023, brought in more than $50 million in revenue. She has since extended the show’s run twice, with the current spate of dates initially scheduled to wrap on June 15.

Source: MEGA After her Vegas show wraps, Adele plans to perform ten dates in Munich in late summer.

It’s unclear how the postponements will affect Adele’s plans to stage a ten-date series of “one-off” shows in a specially-constructed venue in Munich, Germany next August. The concerts are set to be her first European dates in seven years.

Adele announced the Munich shows in January, writing: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!” “I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes.”

