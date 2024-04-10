Aerosmith Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates Following Steven Tyler's Vocal Cord Injury

The newly-announced trek with support from the Black Crowes will begin in Pittsburgh on Sept. 20 and end in Buffalo on Feb. 26.

"We’re thrilled to announce new dates for our 2024 PEACE OUT Tour," Aerosmith said in a social media post on Wednesday, April 10. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows – you’ll receive more info via email."

More tickets for the newly announced and rescheduled shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 12.

Aerosmith only made it through three concerts during their first attempt at the farewell tour, which began last September. The band initially postponed six shows before they realized the trek would need to be canceled.

"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," the band said at the time in a statement obtained by Blabbermouth.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled 'Peace Out' shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."