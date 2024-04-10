Aerosmith Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates Following Steven Tyler's Vocal Cord Injury

Aerosmith has rescheduled a series of farewell tour dates they canceled last year due to frontman Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury.
The newly-announced trek with support from the Black Crowes will begin in Pittsburgh on Sept. 20 and end in Buffalo on Feb. 26.
"We’re thrilled to announce new dates for our 2024 PEACE OUT Tour," Aerosmith said in a social media post on Wednesday, April 10. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows – you’ll receive more info via email."
More tickets for the newly announced and rescheduled shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 12.
Aerosmith only made it through three concerts during their first attempt at the farewell tour, which began last September. The band initially postponed six shows before they realized the trek would need to be canceled.
"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," the band said at the time in a statement obtained by Blabbermouth.
"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled 'Peace Out' shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."
Tyler released his own statement about the situation.
"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," he said. 'I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"
Aerosmith wrapped up their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM ahead of the first attempt at the farewell tour. Shortly thereafter, they played a massive hometown show at Boston's Fenway Park.
The band helped revolutionize the music industry when they worked with Run-DMC on a remix of the song "Walk This Way" in 1986.
The track was one of the first examples of a rock band collaborating with rap artists. Crossovers like this would become an integral segment of the music industry in the decades that followed.
Check out a list of Aerosmith's upcoming tour dates below:
September 20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
September 23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
September 26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
September 29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
October 2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
October 5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN
October 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
October 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
October 14 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
October 17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
October 20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
October 31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AX
November 3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
November 6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
November 9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
November 12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
November 15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE
November 18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
November 21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
November 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
November 27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
November 30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
December 4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA
December 7 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA
December 28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
December 31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
January 4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
January 7 - ScotiaBank Arena - Toronto, ON
January 10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
January 13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
January 16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
January 19 - United Center - Chicago, IL
January 22 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN
January 25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
February 11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
February 14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
February 17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
February 20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
February 23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
February 26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY