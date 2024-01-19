Alex G Signs to RCA and Announces Tour Dates With Foo Fighters

Indie darling Alex G has left his longtime label Domino Records to sign with RCA, a subsidiary of Sony. The news came on Jan. 19 as the musician announced he would provide support for the Foo Fighters on select dates during their upcoming U.S. tour. This major label development would have been almost unthinkable when the singer-songwriter first started uploading lo-fi tracks to Bandcamp in the early 2010s.

Source: MEGA The news came as the indie darling announced his plans to tour with the Foo Fighters this summer.

But many of those songs have gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms in recent years. They're the perfect backdrop for aesthetic but grim videos videos about the Gen Z experience. After releasing three full albums without the support of a label, Alex G signed with the now-defunct Haze Tapes for his 2012 LP Trick. His 2014 follow-up DSU was released by Orchid Tapes before the musician signed to Domino ahead of 2015's Beach Music. For most of his career, the songwriter was known for his solitary, self-sufficient production process. He recorded much of his material alone in a relatively rudimentary home studio.

But Alex G switched things up for his most recent album God Save The Animals. The more polished record was co-produced by Jacob Portrait of the psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The LP was Alex G's most commercially successful release to date. The record made it to No. 144 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the U.S. Heatseekers chart. But the musician's star power is most obvious on Spotify, where he's garnered more than 7.5 million monthly listeners.

Source: MEGA Alex G's most recent record 'God Save The Animals' came out in 2022.

Alex G, real name Alexander Giannascoli, grew up in Havertown, Pennsylvania – a suburb outside of Philadelphia. As a high schooler, he would travel into Philly to perform shows organized by members of the city's burgeoning DIY scene. The musician briefly attended Temple University, where he recorded an iconic rendition of his track "Be Kind" in a dormitory stairwell, but dropped out after his music career took off. Tickets for the upcoming Foo Fighters tour are already available for purchase on Alex G's website.

Source: MEGA The singer-songwriter is originally from a suburb outside of Philadelphia.

Presale tickets for Alex G's headlining shows with support from Julie will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Fans can sign up on the musician's website. Alex G will begin the trek in San Diego on Aug. 6 and end the trip in Las Vegas on Aug. 22. The tour will follow Alex G's appearance at the Governor's Ball in New York City on June 7. Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 06/07 – New York City, NY @ Governors Ball 08/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ~ 08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park * 08/09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ~ 08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * 08/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ~ 08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ~ 08/15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ~ 08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park * 08/17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ~ 08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park * 08/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ~ 08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA 08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ~ ~ – with support from julie * – supporting Foo Fighters