Noah Kahan is Back to Tease Another Collaboration on TikTok

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is making a stir on TikTok, dropping a video selfie and inviting his followers to listen to a snippet of a new collaboration with an unknown singer in the form of Name That Tune, 2024 style.

Mere moments after that audio jolt, fans on TikTok (and Instagram Reels and X... more on that later) flooded the comments section with hundreds of guesses as to who the mystery voice was. While the Vermont-born Kahan humorously prefaced the snippet by claiming that people were demanding "no more collaborations, we're sick of them," that obviously wasn't the reaction he was going to get. To wit: "10000% Sam Fender" "Is this Mumford and Sons?" "Is this Mt. Joy?!" "Is it Dermot Kennedy?" "The 2024 collab bingo card is gonna look SO GOOD"

Kahan onstage, alone for now, at Austin City Limits, October 2023.

The collaboration bingo card reference is not mere hyperbole. Kahan has released five lyric videos to accompany duets from his 2023 album Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), the re-imagined and expanded version of 2022's Stick Season. First in line was "Dial Drunk" with Post Malone (who contributed lyrics) in July. "Call Your Mom" with Lizzy McAlpine dropped in September. Kacey Musgraves sang on "She Calls Me Back" in October. November saw a duet with Hozier,"Northern Attitude," and December saw "Everywhere, Everything" with Gracie Abrams. Kahan had a true breakout year in 2023, earning a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams - Everywhere, Everything (Official Lyric Video)

So who are the nominees for the latest pairing "Homesick?" Sam Fender is a British singer-songwriter and the winner of the 2019 Q Awards Breakthrough Act. His last release, 2021's "Seventeen Going Under" was an Official Charts No. 1. Marcus Mumford, frontperson for Mumford & Sons, saw his last solo LP Self-Titled release in 2022. His video "Cannibal" was directed by Steven Spielberg. Mt. Joy are relative newcomers to the music scene. Hailing from Philadelphia, Penn. and formed in 2016, the band's lead vocalist Matt Quinn would be a spot-on partner, as they will be touring with Kahan this year. Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is the dark horse. He won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2021 for his song "Better Days" and released a 2-song single "Two Hearts" b/w "Sunday" last November.

One singer was able to answer that burning question from Variety "Who would you like to duet with?" at the Oscar's Governor's Awards red carpet arrivals on Jan. 9. Kahan had a two-word response on his X account.